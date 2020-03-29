Coronavirus: Girl, six, reads storybooks to family's calves during lockdown

Georgie Hynes has been reading storybooks to her family's calves at their farm in Cork after the coronavirus pandemic saw her school close for the foreseeable future. (Picture: PA)

A six-year-old girl has been reading storybooks to her family’s calves after the coronavirus pandemic left her school closed for the foreseeable future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She may have to stay home, but Georgie Hynes has found comfort in practising her reading snuggled up with calves at her family’s dairy farm near Cork.

Like many other countries, Ireland is in lockdown in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday night the country’s death toll stood at 46, with 200 new diagnoses of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,615.

Does reading stories to calves count Simon , education & agriculture combined because farm kids understand #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe

Keep up the great work 👏👏 #RisingToTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/M6AUmsT9aW — Peter hynes🐄🇮🇪 #TeamHynes (@Peterhynes15) March 29, 2020

Georgie’s father Peter shared a video of his daughter snuggled up with two calves reading them a book about farm animals in response to a tweet from Ireland’s Health minister Simon Harris asking people to share ideas about what they could do to pass the time.

He wrote: “Does reading stories to calves count Simon , education & agriculture combined because farm kids understand #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe Keep up the great work #RisingToTheChallenge.”

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how coronavirus is spreading

Story continues

Hynes and his wife own a dairy farm with 180 cows, 10 miles west of Cork City, in a village called Aherla.

The 43-year-old said: “She is often out there in the barn, lying down with the cows, reading with them or watching Netflix on her phone.

“It is good at the moment because it keeps her occupied because she cannot go out and see her friends.”

Georgie grew up on the farm, and her father said she has always had a strong bond with the animals.

“If you ever can’t find Georgie, all you have to do is go up to the calves and she’ll be there with them,” he added.

He said one of Georgie’s favourite calves, Jasmine, has recently given birth: “These two have been friends since Jasmine was born, and now Georgie is delighted that Jasmine has had her own baby.”

Coronavirus: what happened today