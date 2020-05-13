Coronavirus: Germany to ease border controls despite surge in new cases
Germany is to ease border controls from Saturday, according to broadcaster NTV, as the government continues with its easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions.
This comes despite a recent surge in new coronavirus cases, with the country’s R value – the virus reproduction rate – currently above the critical threshold of 1.
This means that, statistically, one infected person will pass the virus to more than one other individual.
