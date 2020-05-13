Coronavirus: GDP down 2% as UK economy struggles with pandemic

The UK economy shrank by 2% in the three months to the end of March - the first official look at the financial effects of the lockdown.

Sky's economics editor Ed Conway said the fall was the biggest since 2008 and included a contraction of 5.8% in March GDP alone - the biggest monthly fall on record.

He said: "The lockdown only happened towards the end of the quarter we're talking about so it's a partial representation of the impact of the lockdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"These numbers are the worst in economic output we've seen since the financial crisis but a lot of economists were expecting even worse."

Included in the figure was a 1.9% fall in the services sector - which accounts for around 80% of the UK's GDP - a 2.1% fall in production and 2.6% fall in construction.

The Office for National Statistics said: "The impacts of the coronavirus were seen right across the economy, with nearly all sub-sectors falling in the three months to March."

It comes after a flat quarter at the end of last year but the current quarter to the end of June (which will include most of the lockdown period) is also likely to be negative. Two quarters of negative growth are required for a recession.

The Confederation of British Industry said the full impact of the business shutdown is yet to come.

The organisation's chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said: "Ultimately, keeping health at the heart of a recovery plan will be key to sustaining an economic revival."

The British Chambers of Commerce head of economics Suren Thiru said: "The speed and scale at which coronavirus has hit the UK economy is unprecedented and means that the Q1 decline is likely to be followed by a further, more historically significant, contraction in economic activity in Q2."