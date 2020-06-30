Coronavirus: GCSE and A-level pupils can sit exams if they don't like coursework grade

GCSE and A-level students will be able to sit special exams if they don't like the grade they received for their coursework.

The decision by Ofqual, a government body that oversees educational qualifications, effectively means that a full set of exams will be offered for all subjects in the autumn instead of the summer.

Qualifications issued will be exam-only, Ofqual said, with no coursework apart from in art and design.

The exam dates have yet to be confirmed but Ofqual said it expects AS and A levels to be held in October and GCSEs in November.

In a statement posted on the GOV.UK website, the exam regulator published the outcome of its consultation on exam guidance and arrangements for appeals this summer, set up after schools were closed in March.

It said it had decided to implement the majority of the proposals it set out in a consultation document.

"Exam boards must make exams available in all GCSE, AS and A level subjects in the additional autumn series and we are therefore varying our normal rules that allow exams only to be held in May and June.

"Exam boards must base results on students' performance in exams alone and not on any non-exam assessment, with the exception of art and design qualifications.

"Exam boards must issue replacement certificates for the summer results if students request this.

"The exam boards must adopt the normal arrangements for reviews of marking and appeals."

A-levels and GCSEs were cancelled in March, as schools across the UK were closed in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Results would instead be based on teachers' assessments.

In May, Ofqual said educators in England should grade pupils based on "fair, objective and carefully considered" judgements of the results they believe each student would likely have got if tests had not been shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Boris Johnson announced a 10-year rebuilding programme for some of England's crumbling schools and colleges on Monday.

The prime minister promised new investment would fund the first major rebuilding programme to be launched since 2014.