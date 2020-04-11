Coronavirus: The funniest memes providing much-needed lockdown laughs

While the world is living through scary, uncertain times, with every aspect of normal life upended, the internet is providing the coping mechanism of comedy to see us through.

Clearly, the global coronavirus pandemic is a serious subject, but keeping spirits up while the planet is in lockdown is also more important than ever.

While comedians are doing their bit, it's the internet memes that are really coming into their own right now. Here's our round-up of some of the best to have emerged during the COVID-19 outbreak.

We start off with dogs, because commentary for two very good dogs locked in a calm but highly important silent battle for rubber bone victory is what the nation needs right now.

Next up: Helium Dog!

And dogs driving cars will never not bring joy, especially when they're bringing back lockdown snacks.

Don't worry, cats, we've not forgotten about you! Here's one moggy making its own fun with items found at home. (Side note: don't stockpile loo roll, folks!)

And here's another clearly not impressed with your WFH contributions to today's Zoom meeting.

Horses can be funny too, of course.

More than ever, we need good neighbours right now. Ready! Steady! Lockdown!

Many have found new ways to get in touch.

With many musicians putting back album releases, we need new tunes to dance to. This is a belter. Can we request something similar for Sky News, pls?

But don't expect a live stream from Twitter's finest any time soon.

There are lots of amazing dance routines to copy. Just remember: it's the taking part that counts.

This musical number is wonderful and terrifying in equal measure.

For any Londoner missing normal life...

At times like these, it's important to say thanks.

And drink responsibly.

In case you didn't see it, the FA was actually forced to confirm it was not using Wembley to cook a "massive lasagne" due to a lockdown food shortage, after a spoof WhatsApp conversation went viral.

Washing really is one of the most important things to keep on top of to stop the spread.

Here's a handy guide.

Of course, so is social distancing.

WFH outfits, "interesting" backgrounds and on-camera eye-rolling - home video conferencing meetings present a myriad of dangers. Who knew being turned into a potato was one of them?

Even Jesus is adapting.

In lockdown, every day is Groundhog Day. So credit where credit's due to this US news channel.

But at least the police are having fun.

When you're missing friends and family, mirrors can come in handy.

Parents always say it's the simplest gifts kids enjoy the most on Christmas Day. The same goes for quarantine activities if this tweet, which has been liked more than three million times, is anything to go by.

It's important to remain positive.

And remember, shopping is news now.

Italian politicians don't mess about.

Now is not a happy time for COVID-19 lookalikes.

But 2020 pub quiz questions in the future are going to be a cinch.

Anyone with a dinosaur costume at home is really providing a public service of joy right now.

And even at our lowest, we can always rely on celebrities to keep us smiling. We're all in the same boat, as they say - it's just theirs is much bigger, with tennis courts and a swimming pool.