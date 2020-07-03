Coronavirus: Full list of countries exempt from COVID-19 travel quarantine revealed

A full list of the countries exempt from England's coronavirus travel quarantine has been released by the government.

The list includes more than 70 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return.

Fourteen British Overseas Territories are also included, with Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man already exempt.

Among the countries not on the list are the US, Portugal, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.

The exemptions will apply from 10 July.

The Department for Transport said the approved destinations pose "a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens", but the list will be kept "under constant review".

It has indicated that reciprocal arrangements between England and overseas nations have not been confirmed.

It is Downing Street's "expectation" that a number of exempted countries will also not require arrivals from the UK to self-isolate.

Officials "continue to work closely with international partners around the world to discuss arrangements for travellers arriving from the UK," the government has said.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will "set out their own approach" to exemptions, the Department for Transport has said.

The first ministers of Wales and Scotland have criticised the UK government's "shambolic" handling of its coronavirus travel quarantine.

And the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance hinted that the earlier quarantine imposed on travellers to England was not supported by scientific evidence.

He said quarantine "makes most sense" when applied to arrivals from countries with higher rates of infection than Britain's, rather than as a blanket measure.

He said: "Our advice has been clear that quarantine makes most sense and can be used effectively when people are coming from countries with higher infection rates than the ones we have here.

"That's where quarantine is a measure that would make a difference."

The full list is as follows:

The Foreign Office has also revealed which countries will be exempt from its advice against all but "non-essential travel".

This will mean that people can travel to a number of destinations overseas with regular travel insurance policies.