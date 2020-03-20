Coronavirus: Former NHS nurse returning to frontline - I have a responsibility

Retired medical staff have a responsibility to use their knowledge and expertise to help the NHS at this time of crisis, a former nurse has told Sky News.

The 64-year-old former practice nurse, who also worked as a midwife, has applied to re-register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council following the government's "Your NHS Needs You" appeal.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is urging 65,000 former doctors and nurses to help fight the coronavirus outbreak which has so far killed 145 people in the UK.

After working for the NHS for more than 40 years - including 20 years in general practice running a respiratory clinic - and retiring last year, she said she knows her experience would be useful in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking anonymously, she told Sky News she had re-registered because she has a "responsibility to use her knowledge and expertise and put it to good use".

While working on the frontline in hospitals is unlikely to be an option she said she could help with the inundated 111 helplines or work in triage.

"Obviously I would want to be assured that I wouldn't be put at risk, or put my own family members at risk," she said.

"And I would want adequate training to do my job properly."

Addressing concerns that some returning staff may be a little rusty on some of their training, she said there would be many other ways they could help.

"If you lack the clinical skills there is definitely a role for mentoring. People on the frontline are having a difficult time and need support from others who understand their situation."

The former nurse said she had never seen anything like the current situation in her four decades of working in the industry.

"I think the NHS is coping very well under very difficult circumstances but it needs as much support as possible."

Mr Hancock said some retired medics who return to work in the NHS to fight the coronavirus will be able to come "straight back in".

However, the nurse said it is inevitable that re-registering thousands of people will be an administrative nightmare and has no idea how quickly it will be pushed through.