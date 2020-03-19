Coronavirus hits retailers: Store closures and reduced hours (Updated)

Retailers are shuttering storefront locations across the globe to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic, and two days later, President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency.

Here’s an up-to-date list of major companies — apparel, fast-food chains, electronics, and fitness centers— that have closed locations or reduced hours in the U.S. and around the world. Almost all retailers reminded customers that online stores would remain open.

The following companies announced closures or changes to operation within the past 24 hours:

Louis Vuitton

French fashion house and luxury retail company Louis Vuitton will temporarily close all stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Alice and Olivia

The New York City-based contemporary clothing company will temporarily close its stores until March 21.

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics will temporarily close its retail locations across the U.S. and Canada until April 3, according to a statement posted by the brand on Twitter.

Skechers USA

Skechers, the California-based sneaker store, announced March 18 that it would close all North American and some European stores. The press release did not say whether employees would receive pay.

"Given the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis and the importance of social distancing in curbing the spread of the virus, we believe the closure of our stores is the appropriate decision for the safety of our employees, our valued shoppers, and the public at large," said Chief operating officer David Weinberg in a statement.

Pandora

The Danish jeweler has temporarily closed all of its owned- and operated-stores in the U.S. Italy, Spain, France, Germany and other places, for two weeks starting March 18.

Capri Holdings

The New York-based owner of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors will close all directly-operated North American stores from March 18 to April 10. Employees will be paid during the closure.

“We are facing an unprecedented global pandemic. Our first priority is to help protect our employees, consumers, partners and communities and to ensure we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings in a statement.

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma, the San Francisco-based home products retailer, will close all U.S. and Canada retail locations from March 17 to April 2. Distribution and customer care centers will remain open, and stores will offer curbside pickups. Williams-Sonoma brands also include Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham.

“Times like these remind us all that community comes first. Our thoughts are with all of the people affected by this devastating outbreak around the globe,” said President and CEO Laura Alber in a statement.

Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, the Houston-based owner of men’s apparel stores including Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G, will close all U.S. and Canada retail locations from March 17 to March 28. Stores will offer limited services including in-store pick-up for previously ordered merchandise. Employees will be paid for previously scheduled hours.

"The safety and well-being of our employees, our customers, and our communities is our utmost priority," said Tailored Brands president and CEO Dinesh Lathi in a statement.

Kering

Kering, the Paris-based owner of luxury retailer Gucci and other brands, will close stores in the U.S. and Canada from March 17 to March 31. The company is also donating 2 million euros to COVID-19 relief in Italy. Employees will be paid during the closures.

Inditex

Inditex, the owner of Zara and other fashion brands, will close 3,785 stores in 39 global markets from March 17 until further notice. Most stores in China, save 11, have reopened.

“Thanks to the united response we are displaying across the various affected countries and cities, we are confident that together we will overcome this situation. Thanks to the company’s strong financial position and principles, we stand ready to respond in any way necessary,” said chairman and chief executive officer Pablo Isa in a statement.

Casper Sleep

Casper, the New York-based mattress company, will close all retail stores from March 17 to March 27. Employees will be paid for previously-scheduled hours.

"Our top priority is to do the right thing for the health and safety of our employees and customers," said CEO Philip Krim in a statement.

Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, the Florida-based women’s apparel retailer that operates Chico's, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale brands will close all North American stores from March 17 to March 31. Employees will receive pay during the closure.

"Our commitment to doing the right thing is more important than ever during this uncertain time,” said President and CEO Bonnie Brooks in a statement.

Eileen Fisher

Eileen Fisher, the Irvington, N.Y.-based clothing retailer, will close all store locations from March 15 to March 27. Staff will be paid during closures.

“We are determined to do all we can to help control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and ensure our community recovers as soon as possible,” said the Eileen Fisher team in a statement.

Hudson Bay

Hudson Bay, the Brampton, Canada-based owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, has temporarily closed all stores, beginning March 17 through March 31. Curbside pickup for online orders will be available. Employees will be paid for previously-scheduled shits.

“Your health and well-being, and that of our associates, remains at the forefront. Please continue to take care of yourselves and each other,” said the company’s announcement.

Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands, the Atlanta-based owner of Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John’s fast-food chains, has suspended in-store seating, beginning March 16, but will maintain delivery, takeout and curbside pick-up services.

“We know that this time is not easy for anyone, and we are here to do our part to help,” said a statement on the company website.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

The sporting goods retailer will close all of its stores in the U.S. starting March 18, they will reopen April 2, according to the company’s website.

IKEA

IKEA, the Netherlands-based furniture retailer, will close all 50 U.S. store location and the IKEA Planning Studio in Manhattan. The company will continue to offer online shopping. Employees will be paid during closures.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. This is the most responsible way IKEA can continue to care for our co-workers and our customers in a manner that is healthy and safe,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. president in a statement.

New York City's first Ikea store on Wednesday, June 18, 2008 in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Below is a comprehensive, alphabetical list of companies that have recently announced closures and reduced hours of operation. Yahoo Finance will continue to update this list.

Abercrombie & Fitch

The Ohio-based clothing retailer will close all North American stores — including its Hollister brand — beginning March 15 and in Europe beginning March 16. Closures are expected to last at least until March 28. Stores in the APAC (Asia Pacific) region will remain open. Employees will be paid during the closure.

“Based on the significant investments we have made over the past several years in our people and our IT infrastructure, we have a robust digital business. We believe that our current capabilities will allow us to continue to fulfill our customers’ needs during this unprecedented period of uncertainty,” said CEO Fran Horowitz in a statement.

Adidas

The athletic company announced on March 17 it will close all of its Adidas and Reebok stores in U.S., Canada and Europe through March 29. The closures come 24 hours after the company told employees it would not be closing stores.

Allbirds

The San Francisco-based eco-friendly footwear company has closed its 12 stores in the U.S. and Europe from March 15 to March 27. All employees will receive full pay and benefits during the closure. Online stores will remain open.

“Now more than ever, we can all appreciate just how small the world truly is, and the importance of coming together to protect our global community in times of great need,” said co-chief executives Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger in a joint statement on Instagram.

Ancient Greek Sandals

The Athens-based eco-friendly footwear company said it closed stores indefinitely, in an Instagram announcement on March 14.

“The safety of our colleagues, customers and the entire community is invaluable and our top most priority,” the company posted.

Santa Monica, United States - 21 March, 2015: two unidentified persons watching inside the Apple store on 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica near Los Angeles in California. The retail chain owned and operated by Apple Inc is dealing with computers and electronics worldwide, with 453 retail stores in 16 countries.

Apple

Apple closed its retail stores outside of Greater China on March 14 through March 27. Apple announced March 17 that U.S. stores would remain closed until further notice. Greater China stores were re-opened on March 13 after initial closures because of the slowing rate of infections in the world’s second largest economy.

“All of our hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations. We have expanded our leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures,” said CEO Tim Cook.

Aritzia

Vancouver-based women’s fashion brand Aritzia has closed its over 90 retail locations in North America until further notice, beginning March 16.

"Our goal is to do our part for the global well-being. As we navigate this complex and challenging landscape, we feel this is the best decision for our people, our clients, our partners and our community as a whole," said Brian Hill, founder, CEO and chairman.

Ashley Stewart

The American plus size women's clothing company and fashion brand will temporarily close all U.S. retail locations through March 28. All employees will continue to be paid according to a statement from the company.

Away

The trendy New York-based luggage startup closed its 11 retail locations (all but one in London are in the U.S.), and its monogramming services shop for at least two weeks, beginning March 16. The opening of a new Dallas store location will be delayed. Employees will continue to receive pay.

“Travel is at the heart of what we do at Away, because it brings us all together. In this uncertain time, we urge our community to continue to act with compassion and care as we consider how we move about the world, and take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and each other,” the Away team said in a statement.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason, a Los Angeles-based menswear company, announced it would close its 10 stores from March 14 to March 19. Employees will be paid during the closure.

“After careful thought, we’ve decided to temporarily close all Buck Mason stores for the next week… to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said co-founders Erik Allen Ford (chief executive officer) and Sasha Koehn (chief brand officer).

Canada Goose

The Toronto-based manufacturer of extreme weather outerwear will close all retail stores in North America and Europe as of March 17 until at least March 31. According to a statement issued by the company, customers will be able to shop on their website.

Chick-fil-a

The Atlanta-based fast food chain has temporarily closed dining room seating, but will continue to offer drive-thru, takeout, delivery and mobile order from its approximately 1,800 U.S. locations (Reonomy estimate).

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants,” said a statement on the company website.

Chipotle

The California-based fast food chain will offer tamper-proof packaging and free delivery on orders over $10 from March 15 to March 31.

“We remain committed to cultivating a better world and are living that commitment more than ever in these uncertain times,” said Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol in a statement.

Columbia Sportswear

North America stores closed March 16 through March 27. Employees will receive pay during cancellations. They will also make online yoga and meditation classes available to boost health and mental well-being during the pandemic.

“We're living in extraordinary times and we're learning more about COVID-19 every day. We feel it's important for our employees and guests to be able to stay home and support their family, friends and loved ones,” said Celeste Burgoyne, executive vice president of the Americas, in a statement.

Disney

In addition to its resort and theme park closures, Disney will temporarily close all retail store locations in the U.S. and Canada beginning March 17.

“As always, we are focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and Cast Members. In line with state and federal guidance, in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and cast members, we are proceeding with the closure of all Disney stores in North America,” a statement on the company website said.

Dollar General

Dollar General, the Tennessee-based convenience store chain, will close stores one hour early, beginning March 17, to promote employees’ health and to allow deep cleaning and re-stocking of shelves. Additionally, the first hour of each day’s operations will be reserved for senior shoppers.

“During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often,” said CEO Todd Vasos in a statement.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

Domino’s, the Michigan-based fast food chain, has launched contactless delivery with custom drop-off points, beginning March 16, to reduce contact between customers and employees.

“The safety of Domino’s team members and customers is always our first priority. We value the trust you place in Domino’s stores to deliver safe, freshly prepared food,” said CEO Ritch Allison in a statement.

DXL Big and Tall

The Canton, Massachusetts-headquartered brand as well as its Casual Male XL-owned stores in the U.S., Canada and London will be closed until March 28. “We realize it’s an uncertain time and we are all in this together. We will practice social distancing, and with our stores closed to protect and care for our associates, guests and the public health,” a statement from the company said.

Equinox

The American luxury fitness company will temporarily close all club locations and showrooms, according to a statement on the company's website. The company will also temporarily close its Blink Fitness locations “until it is safe to reopen,” said a statement that the brand posted on Twitter.

Everlane

The San Francisco-based ethical fashion brand company will close its six stores for two weeks beginning March 15. Its online store will remain open, and the company will compensate employees during the closures.

“This is a critical moment in the world. With the situation evolving quickly, we must all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said the company in a statement.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker will close all of its U.S stores through Mach 31. Foot Locker employees will continue to be paid, according to a statement made by the company on Twitter. Champ Sports, like its parent brand Foot Locker, will close all of its retail locations until March 31.

Fossil

The Texas-based accessories company has closed all Fossil and Fossil Outlet stores in North America through March 28. Employees will be compensated during the closure.

“It is heartbreaking to see the suffering and uncertainty that the COVID-19 virus is causing all over the world. We must all take great care and exercise caution in everything we do. Our most important concern is the health and safety of our customers and our team members,” said a statement by the company.

Gap

Gap Inc. will close more than 100 store locations and reduce store hours at its remaining U.S. and Canada locations. Employees will receive pay during closures.

“While these situations are unsettling and ever-changing, we will continue to make decisions in the best interest of our employees, as they take care of their families and themselves,” said incoming Gap CEO Sonia Syngal in a statement.

Gap-owned Old Navy is temporarily closing its stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico until April 2.

Glossier

Glossier has shuttered its physical retail stores in New York City, Los Angeles, London and Atlanta for at least the next two weeks. Employees will be compensated.

“[I] reconsidered my original position of ‘let’s follow, not lead’ on the retail front… This quickly became an easy, albeit painful decision,” said CEO Emily Weiss in a statement on Instagram.

GOAT

The COVID-19 closures are even hitting the sneaker resale market. Sneaker Marketplace GOAT announced that it’s temporarily closing Seller Drop-Off locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami until March 27. GOAT says the update will not affect its standard Ship-to-Verify method, which will continue to operate normally.

Gold’s Gym

The Dallas-headquartered gym is temporarily closing all company-owned locations in the U.S. through March 31, according to a post issued by the company on Instagram. “We know many of you want to stay active and maintain your routines at this time, which is why we are providing a variety of free digital fitness options that can be done outside the gym,” the statement said.

H&M

H&M, the Stockholm-based retailer, is temporarily closing its 590 U.S. stores, plus all its stores in Canada. It is also closing stores globally, including its 460 stores in Germany, and stores in Portugal and Belgium.

The latest closures follow the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer move to close stores last week in Italy, Poland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Belgium, France, Austria, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and Kazakhstan and some in Greece.

JCPenney Company, Inc.

The Texas-based department store will reduce store hours, beginning March 17 until further notice, running from noon to 7 p.m., except on Sundays, when it will open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“With the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak being felt more each day, we want to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus and keep our associates, customers, and communities safe,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney, in a statement.

J.Crew

J.Crew, the New York-based fashion retailer, will close stores through March 28. The J.Crew-owned brand Madewell, based in Charlottesville, Va., has also closed all stores, numbering almost 150 across the U.S., through March 28. Employees will receive pay during closures.

“We will continue watching, listening and learning, day by day, and will keep you posted as things evolve,” said J.Crew chief executive officer Jan Singer in a statement.

Kith

The New York City-based street gear store will close its flagship stores in the U.S. beginning March 16 indefinitely. The online store will remain open.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s, the Wisconsin-based department store, has trimmed store hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning March 17, until further notice. Reduced store hours were implemented to ensure stores are well-cleaned and well-staffed.

“Our team is working hard to maintain a clean shopping environment to promote the health and safety of all who depend on us,” said CEO Michelle Gass in a statement.

L Brands

L Brands will temporarily close all Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores in the U.S. and Canada through March 29. All employees will continue to receive pay and benefits during the closure period, according to a company statement. “These decisions will be re-evaluated as new information becomes available regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will continue to serve customers through its direct channels,” the statement said.

LA Fitness

LA Fitness will be closing all of its locations until at least April 1. All memberships will be extended to cover the time that the clubs are closed, according to a company statement.

Land’s End

The Wisconsin-based clothing line has closed stores through March 29, and will continue to pay employees for scheduled hours.

“We care deeply about our employees, customers and communities and want to be sure that we keep them healthy and safe during this unprecedented time,” said a statement by the company.

Lego

The toymaker will close all of its stores, except for those in China, until at least March 27. Online sales will continue and Lego retail employees will continue to be paid, a statement from the company said.

Levi Strauss & Co

Levi Strauss & Co. announced that it will temporarily close its owned and operated retail locations in the U.S. and Canada as of March 16 through March 27. Store employees will continue to be paid.

“We are facing an unprecedented global pandemic, and our first priority is to do the right thing for the health and safety of our employees and our consumers,” the company said in a press statement.

Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica Inc. closed stores in North America and Europe from March 16 to March 27. Employees will be paid for scheduled hours.

"We are taking this step to help protect our global community, guests and people, and ensure we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said CEO Calvin McDonald.

Lush

Lush, the U.K.-based cosmetics store, has closed its 258 North American stores beginning March 16 through at least March 29.

“Because our products are all made fresh by hand weekly for our shops, these closures will also require us to significantly scale down our manufacturing and distribution operations for the duration of the shop closures,” said co-owners Karen and Mark Wolverton in a statement.

Macy’s

Macy’s announced that it will temporarily close all stores by end of business on March 17 through March 31. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores, the company said in a statement.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s, the Chicago-based fast-food chain, will close seating areas and self-service kiosks but will maintain drive-thru, takeout and delivery service in its almost 14,000 U.S. stores until further notice, according to Reonomy, a New York-based real estate data company.

“During this time, it’s important that we are available for all guests who rely on McDonald’s,” a statement on the McDonald’s website said.

Microsoft

The technology giant will close all Microsoft Store retail locations, including 70 U.S. stores, seven stores in Canada and three more internationally, beginning March 17 until further notice.

“We know families, remote workers and businesses are under unique pressure at this time, and we are still here to serve you online at microsoft.com,” a Tweet by the company stated.

Neiman Marcus Group

The Dallas, Texas-headquartered luxury department store has temporarily closed all Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Last Call stores across the U.S. through March 31. Employees will still continue to get paid. "Neiman Marcus Group was born out of love — love for our customers, love for our associates, and love for our brand partners. There is nothing we care about more than the safety and well-being of our customers and our associates,” a statement from the company said.

New Balance

New England-based New Balance temporarily closed its office, factory, and retail stores in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe from March 16 through March 27.

All New Balance associates in North America will continue to receive their regular pay and benefits during the closures.

Nike

The Beaverton, Ore.-based athletic footwear company closed all retail stores in the U.S. (384), Western Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, from March 16 to March 27. Nike has 750 stores globally. Closures will include all Converse stores.

“We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates,” the company said in a statement.

New York- 8 May 209: the nike flagship facade in new york. nike is one of the biggest sport manufacturing company in the world.

Nordstrom, Inc.

Nordstrom, Inc., the Seattle-based department store, will temporarily close Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club clubhouses and Jeffrey stores in the U.S. and Canada from March 17 to March 31. Employees will be paid during the closure.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority as we continue to make decisions during this rapidly evolving situation. We’re taking decisive actions across the business to help protect employees, customers and others in the communities we serve,” said CEO Erik Nordstrom in a statement.

Opening Ceremony

The New York City-based clothing store will close New York and Los Angeles locations indefinitely. Its online store will remain open.

Outdoor Voices

The Austin, Texas-based activewear store will close its 11 U.S. stores from March 16 through March 27. Community events will be postponed until further notice. Scheduled employees will be paid.

“Endorphin-boosting exercises will be more necessary than ever during these far-from-normal circumstances — stay tuned to The Recreationalist and @outdoorvoices for at-home recreation inspiration,” said the OV Team in a statement.

Pandora

The Danish retail jeweler has temporarily closed all its physical owned- and operated-stores in the U.S. Italy, Spain, France, Germany and other places, for two weeks starting March 18.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread, the St. Louis, Missouri-based cafe-style fast food chain, may limit service to takeout, delivery and drive thru at certain locations. The company is also implementing contactless delivery.

“We are working tirelessly to do what’s best for everyone who visits and works in our bakery-cafes. We are proud to be your second home, and look forward to seeing you again soon,” a statement on the company website said.

Patagonia

The California-based outdoor clothing and gear brand closed all stores, offices and other operations on March 13 through at least the next two weeks.

“Over the years, as our Patagonia community has been faced with challenges, I have always been inspired by how we emerge stronger and with an even deeper sense of purpose. We will persevere through this challenge, too,” said CEO and president Rose Marcario in a statement on Twitter.

Peloton

The cycle company has closed all 96 of its retail showrooms in the world from March 16 to March 29, and has closed its New York and London cycle studios to the public, but “continue to produce live content without an audience.”

In a blog post, CEO John Foley added that for now, “Our Field Operations teams will continue to deliver Peloton Bikes and Treads to people’s homes, while taking extra precautions to address the safety of both our Members and our team.”

Phillip Lim

The New York City-based clothing store will close four of its six standalone retail stores located in New York City, Los Angeles, Waikiki (Honolulu) and London until further notice. Shanghai and Tokyo locations, along with their online stores, will remain open.

“It is essential that during this time, we restructure our practices and operate in accordance with the wellbeing of our colleagues and our global citizens,” the company said in a statement on Instagram.

PUMA

PUMA will close retail stores in North America through March 27. The company announced in a statement that all store employees would continue to receive their regular compensation and benefits.

PVH

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation — the New York-based parent company of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Arrow, Warner’s, Olga, True & Co., and Geoffrey Beene — has closed of all its retail stores in North America and Europe from March 17 through March 29. Employees will be paid during the closure.

Locations in the Asia Pacific region have begun to re-open.

“We want to thank everyone in our organization, as well as our partners, for their dedication to our business and the support they’re providing to each other as we all rally together during this time. We’re confident that together we will show our resilience and bounce back,” said chairman and chief executive officer Manny Chirico in a statement.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren, the New York-based fashion company, will close all North American stores beginning March 18 through April 1. Employees will receive standard pay during closures.

“In the current context, our purpose of inspiring the dream of a better life takes on new meaning… Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our employees, our consumers and the communities we serve,” said president and CEO Patrice Louvet in a statement.

REI

REI is closing all 162 of its U.S. stores through March 27. The company says store employees will still get paid during this time.

In a blog post, CEO Eric Artz said, “I believe [closing stores] is the right thing for our community. In fact, I believe it is our duty—to do all we can to help keep one another safe in this unprecedented moment.”

Rothy’s

Rothy’s, the San Francisco-based eco-friendly shoe company, has closed its four U.S. retail stores through March 31.

“Our primary focus remains keeping you and each member of our team feeling safe, healthy and supported in the coming days and weeks,” a statement on the company website said.

Sephora

Sephora, the Paris-based makeup retailer, is closing all U.S. and Canada retail stores beginning March 17 at 5 p.m. through April 3. This update follows an initial announcement last week that stores would not close. Employees in closed stores will be paid.

“We also recognize that we are in a position to support the collective fight against COVID-19. Following guidance from public health authorities, we understand that practicing social distancing and reducing dense public gatherings as much as possible is critically important at this time,” Jean-André Rougeot, president and chief executive of Sephora Americas, said in a statement.

Skechers USA

Skechers, the Calif.-based sneaker store, announced March 18 that it would close all North American and some European stores. The press release did not say whether employees would receive pay.

"Given the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis and the importance of social distancing in curbing the spread of the virus, we believe the closure of our stores is the appropriate decision for the safety of our employees, our valued shoppers, and the public at large," said chief operating officer David Weinberg in a statement.

SoulCycle

The cycling gym closed all studios in the U.S. and Canada, effective March 16 by 8 p.m. ET and its UK studios closed March 17. SoulCycle said the closures are temporary and it is “implementing a plan to support our teams during this time,” in an emailed statement to customers from Sunder Reddy, SoulCycle’s interim CEO.

Starbucks

The coffee giant halted in-store customer seating in North America for at least two weeks starting March 15, while limiting hours and shuttering a few shops in high traffic areas.

Supreme

The New York-based streetwear company will close its New York City and London locations until further notice.

Tapestry, Inc.

New York-based luxury retailer Tapestry, Inc. has closed Kate Spade, Coach and Stuart Weitzman retail stores in North America and Europe, from March 18 to March 27.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and taking the appropriate actions to protect the safety of our employees, customers and communities,” said Tapestry Chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin in a statement.

Target

Target, the Minneapolis-based retailer, will close all stores by 9 p.m. beginning March 18 until further notice. Reduced hours will help staff replenish and clean stores. Target will also reserve the first hour of Wednesday morning shopping to elderly shoppers and shoppers with underlying health concerns.

“As I’ve said from the outset, a commitment to help all families is at the heart of Target’s purpose. Our goal is to be here for you and keep navigating through this uncertainty together – and we will do everything in our power to live up to that promise,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Tiffany & Co

Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co will temporarily close several stores, including its flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York City. Other stores will reduce operating hours.

Tory Burch

The American fashion label will be temporarily closing its retail locations in the U.S. and Canada. “Our customers, teams and communities are facing challenging times, and we will all get through this together,” the statement on the brand’s website said.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile temporarily closed indoor mall stores beginning March 15, including T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and dealer stores. Employees will receive pay during closures.

“We’ve also been working to keep our employees as safe as possible, including advising those who can work from home to do so. As an essential service provider, we realize that we must also continue to be there to help keep our customers connected,” said John Legere, chief executive officer of T-Mobile USA, in a statement.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, the Illinois-based makeup retailer, has temporarily closed nine retail locations in Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Other U.S. Ulta locations will reduce hours and will temporarily discontinue in-store hair services beginning March 16.

“As a precaution and in partnership with local and state authorities as well as public health officials, we have temporarily closed Ulta Beauty stores in certain locations. We also may have changes to store hours in certain locations; you can call your local store or check store hours here,” a statement on the company website said.

Under Armour

Under Armour will close North America stores from March 16 to March 28. Employees will still get paid during this time.

“We are monitoring the situation globally, and closure decisions are being made on a country-by-country basis as necessary to protect our teammates and customers,” said spokesperson Tara Moore in a statement.

Uniqlo

The Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer and retailer will temporarily close all 50 of its Uniqlo clothing stores in the U.S until further notice, according to a statement by the brand. “This is a difficult decision for any business to make, but we believe it is the right thing to do for our community,” the company said.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. has closed all its stores around the globe, including its namesake store brand Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, and Terrain, until at least March 28, the company said in a statement. The company will continue to pay employees during the closure. Online stores and subscription services will remain open.

“Because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change. We want to assure you that we are doing our best to protect our communities, and we look forward to the time when we realize that we have come through this, stronger than ever,” a company press release said.

Verizon

Verizon has temporarily reduced an undisclosed number of retail stores and has reduced operating hours in stores that remain open.

“Our customers — whether they’re first responders, teachers, students, families, hospitals, government agencies or society at-large — rely on us to keep them connected. Therefore balancing our employees’ safety against the need to continue to support critical services and infrastructure is paramount,” said Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg in a statement. Verizon is the parent company of Yahoo Finance.

VF Corp.

Jansport, North Face, Timberland and Vans parent VF Corp., based in Denver, Colo., has closed all its retail stores in North America until April 5. All employees will receive pay during closures.

Stores in mainland Europe are closed until further notice, except U.K. retail stores, which are operating on reduced hours. Almost all locations in Greater China have re-opened, and locations in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan have reduced hours.

Other VF Corp. brands include Altra, Bulwark Protection, Dickies, Eagle Creek, Eastpak, Horace Small, Icebreaker, Kipling, Kodiak, Napapijri, Red Kap, Smartwool, Terra, VF Solutions and Walls Outdoor Goods.

“During this time of uncertainty and concern, our steadfast commitment is to do what’s right for our people, consumers and our global communities,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s chairman, president and CEO.

Vineyard Vines

The Connecticut-based clothing retailer has closed all 115 of its stores in the U.S. and Bermuda from March 15 to March 27. Employees will receive pay during closures for previously scheduled shifts.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by COVID-19. In the face of this pandemic, we feel it is more important than ever to do all we can to support our local communities and encourage people to take the precautionary measures recommended by the WHO and CDC,” said co-founders Shep and Ian Murray in a statement.

Walmart

The giant retailer reduced hours starting March 15 at its 24-hour location. Other stores will also have reduced hours.

Warby Parker

The New York City-based eyeglass retailer closed all stores March 15 through at least March 27. Employees will be paid throughout closures.

Yum! Brands

The Kentucky-based conglomerate of more than 50,000 fast-food restaurants has offered varying COVID-19 responses, depending on the brand. Kentucky Fried Chicken will offer free delivery from its approximately 3,821 U.S. locations (Reonomy estimate) through April 26 to customers who order on KFC.com, Seamless or Grubhub. Taco Bell will offer drive-thru and limited delivery options from its U.S. locations. Reonomy estimates approximately 5,600 Taco Bell locations in the U.S. Pizza Hut will remain open in certain regions.

“Our brands are working with delivery partners around the globe to prepare for an increase in demand for online ordering and delivery services,” said Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs in a statement.

A version of this article originally published on March 16.

Daniel Roberts contributed to this story.

Sarah Paynter and Reggie Wade are reporters at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sarah and Reggie on Twitter @sarahapaynter and @reggiewade.

