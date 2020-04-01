Coronavirus: Florida issues stay-at-home order

The governor of Florida has issued a statewide stay-at-home order to remain in effect for at least 30 days beginning Thursday, after facing extensive criticism over a seemingly slow response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) announced the temporary orders while under pressure from local and federal health officials to step up partial measures the state was taking to slow the spread of Covid-19 transmissions.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...



