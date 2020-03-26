Coronavirus: First British prisoner dies from Covid-19

An 84-year-old man has become the first British prisoner to die after contracting coronavirus.

The man was an inmate at HMP Littlehey, a category C male sex offenders’ prison in Cambridgeshire.

He died in hospital on Sunday.

He reportedly had underlying health issues.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “An 84-year-old prisoner at HMP Littlehey died in hospital on March 22.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

