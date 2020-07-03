Coronavirus: Fifth of care home residents infected with Covid-19

One in five care home residents became infected with coronavirus once the disease was present, according to a new Office for National Statistics study.

More than half of homes in England surveyed by the ONS reported at least one Covid-19 infection and where that happened at least 20 per cent of residents tested positive for the virus.

Separately, the ONS said a third of all deaths in care homes across England and Wales between March and June have been linked to coronavirus, almost 20,000 deaths.





