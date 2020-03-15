Coronavirus fears lead to cancellation ECHL 2019-20 season and playoffs

PRINCETON, United States — The ECHL has cancelled the rest of its 2019-20 season.

The league's Board of Governors approved the cancellation on Saturday, two days after the league suspended play amid rising developments of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

"The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our players, coaches, member teams, fans and staff," ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement.

"At this point in the season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year."

The defending champion Newfoundland Growlers ended their season with a 42-17-0-1 record to sit atop the league's North Division. The Brampton Beast were in third place in the division prior to the league being suspended with a 34-25-3-0 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press