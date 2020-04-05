Coronavirus: Family say their 'hearts are broken' as midwife who died from COVID-19 named

A midwife who died from COVID-19 has been named as 54-year-old Lynsay Coventry.

On Thursday, Ms Coventry became the latest NHS staff member to die after contracting coronavirus.

In a statement, her family said they were "broken" by the news.

"As a family, our hearts are broken at the loss of our loving, wonderful and caring mum, sister, daughter and grandmother.

"We each know how much she loved and cherished us. Her love for us all was unfailing and her strength in the way she cared and supported us will fill our memories," they said.

Ms Coventry's family said she loved her role in midwifery.

"What we also know is how proud she was to be an NHS midwife.

"It was a role she committed herself to...she was a very well-respected midwife who supported many hundreds of women as they welcomed their babies into the world," her family said.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust (PAHT), where Ms Coventry worked, confirmed the midwife died on 2 April at Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust.

Lance McCarthy, the chief executive of the Princess Alexandra, said Ms Coventry would be remembered for her professionalism and commitment.

"Lynsay has been a midwife at PAHT for 10 years and her loss will be felt by the maternity team and colleagues from across the organisation," Mr McCarthy said.

The number of coronavirus-related hospital deaths now stands at 4,934, up by 621 from the day before, according to the Department of Health.

England's chief midwifery officer for England also paid tribute to Ms Coventry, describing her as "high-regarded" in her role.

"Lynsay was clearly a highly-regarded midwife whose dedication to women, babies and their families will be remembered and cherished by her own family and her colleagues - my deepest thoughts are with them, her children, grandchildren, parents and siblings.

Many tributes have come in for NHS staff who have lost their lives during the COVID-19 crisis.

A 36-year-old nurse, Areema Nasreen, died earlier this week from the virus.

The mother-of-three is believed to have had no underlying health conditions before she passed away.

In a tribute to her posted on Facebook, her friend Rubi Aktar said: "My beautiful best friend Areema Nasreen has just passed away. My heart is broken. She fought and fought but Allah decided to take her.

"She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met.

Aimee O'Rourke, who is believed to have been survived by three children, also died this week with the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old was treated for COVID-19 at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate, Kent, where she worked.

It was unclear whether she had any underlying health conditions before she died.