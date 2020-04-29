Coronavirus: Family and community morn loss of Liverpool church warden killed by COVID-19

When Bob Corrin died as a result of COVID-19, it left a hole in the lives of his family members but also in the Liverpool community of Kensington to which he gave so much.

The 68-year-old church warden at All Saints Liverpool died on the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital.

His daughter Lyndsey Corrin, 24, said he developed a cough at around the time schools closed, but dismissed it as a seasonal cold.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He was fine about it - he wasn't worried at all that it was the virus," she said.

"On the Thursday, he said he'd turned a corner and he was feeling better and he sounded great, so when I spoke to him on Saturday I thought he'd be fine but he just sounded very tired."

That week he asked his ex-wife Helen Corrin, 62, to get him a thermometer but pharmacy staff told her they had not seen one "for weeks".

Bob was adamant he had the flu and, even on the night before his death, he was saying: 'I want to see how I am in the morning. I'll phone in the morning'.

But the next morning, after he didn't answer his phone, Lyndsey and Helen discovered him dead in his home. The coroner concluded he had died from COVID-19.

Helen said: "There are so many families going through this and I'm glad that there's more recognition that people are dying in the community as well as in hospital.

"For a time there was almost an anger in me that not only had we lost him but he wasn't being counted as one of the victims."

But as someone who died at home - although COVID-19 is on his death certificate - Bob still doesn't form part of the revised death toll figures, because he wasn't tested.

The death rate in the North West is second highest in the country but despite the massive death toll nationally - more than 26,000 - there is no focal point for the crisis, no disaster zone where loved ones can lay flowers.

Story continues

Instead, Bob's legacy can still be seen in what he did for his community.

His offer to pray for others still hangs on the church notice board and at St Michael's school in Crosby, where we worked, the choir honoured his passing with a song posted on Facebook.

He was a cricket fanatic, school attendance officer and governor, a Sunday school teacher and a Boys' Brigade captain.

He even delivered food parcels to struggling families during the crisis.

Helen said: "He wanted to help people. In his work he wanted children to get the best out of their education because he understood what a good start in life that gave you."

Vicar Michael Coates, who worked alongside him at All Saints Church, said: "He was such a lovely gentle man in the true meaning of that word - somebody who, if you spent a bit of time with him, inspired you. He had a real keen eye for people who were struggling.

"This is someone I called a friend and he was a friend to many in this community and it's a loss that I'm trying to wrestle with, if I'm honest.

"It's essential throughout this journey that we relate this to individual people because Bob's story will be mirrored across the country in lots of towns and cities where people are quite viciously dragged out of their communities by COVID-19 and will be hugely missed by families who will be devastated.

"That is definitely the case here, you know. Bob was loved and cared for us in a really deep way and we will miss him hugely. I don't think we will recognise that loss properly until things settle down a bit."

The work continues for Father Coates but, at this crucial time, he will be guiding his community through the crisis without his right-hand man.