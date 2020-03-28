Fake police officers ‘pulled over driver and tried to fine her amid coronavirus lockdown’

A driver was pulled over by fake cops (not pictured) (Picture: Getty)

A female driver has been pulled over by fake police officers who tried to issue a £60 fine for unnecessary travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The carer was driving through Brandesburton, East Yorkshire, on Friday, at around 9.30am when two men signalled for her to stop.

The scammers, dressed in black zip-up hoodies, carrying walkie-talkies and wearing earpieces, demanded the woman pay an on-the-spot penalty in cash.

She refused to pay £60 and drove off.

Read more: Council workers ‘spat on and sworn at’ during coronavirus pandemic

Humberside Police have confirmed they are not stopping vehicles in relation to Covid-19 (Picture: Getty)

Humberside Police later confirmed it was not stopping vehicles in relation to Covid-19.

Chief Superintendent Darren Downs said: “I would like to make clear that our current approach to new legislation and powers does not involve routinely stopping any vehicles to enquire where people are driving to and if it’s an essential journey.

“In our general day to day policing role, we do stop vehicles where there is a reason to do so, for instance driving erratically, speeding or without due care or attention, and this will continue.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

“However, there are no checkpoints or stop areas in place and drivers will not be pulled over by officers to just ask where they are going, unless it is in response to a specific event, for example we see or become aware of a number of vehicles that are travelling to a mass gathering.

“Our approach to policing the new rules is around engagement with the public as opposed to enforcement, and with any of the powers, we will always try to talk to people first and explain the situation, to encourage individuals to adhere to the Government’s guidance.”

Story continues

Read more: Woman who exhaled on police officer after claiming to have coronavirus admits assault

CS Downs added: “Please be aware and alert to anyone who may attempt to take advantage of these unprecedented times we find ourselves in.

“We know the majority of people are all pulling together, however there will always be a small number of people who choose to exploit situations, and we will take strong action against them.”

This comes as the government has handed police unprecedented powers in a bid to curb the spread of the killer virus.

Introduced on Thursday with immediate effect, the new powers allow enforcement officers to disperse groups using “reasonable force” and arrest those who fail to comply.

Those who ignore the tougher restrictions could be hit with a £60 fine and £120 if they re-offend.