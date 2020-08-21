Coronavirus: 'We could end up losing our home' as eviction ban ends

A five-month ban on landlords evicting tenants in England and Wales ends this weekend, in stark contrast to elsewhere in the UK.

From Monday, courts will start hearing cases put on hold owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Stricter rules will be in place, but in Scotland and Northern Ireland bans are planned to be extended until March.

Renters have argued the financial and practical effects of the crisis mean they should not be thrown out.

Tenants are getting a minimum of three months' notice of eviction in England - a timeframe ministers could decide to extend - and six months in Wales, until at least 30 September, compared with two months before the coronavirus outbreak.

Only after this notice period is up can the courts hear a case. During the ban, eviction notices have been served but court decisions have been put on hold.

'Very worrying'

David Batchelder, 35, was laid off from his job in pest control at the start of lockdown and is typical of tenants struggling with their finances owing to the economic fall-out of the pandemic.

He lives in a flat in High Wycombe with his partner, who works as a building company receptionist, and at the moment is a stay-at-home dad to one-year-old daughter Miley.

The fall in income and reliance on benefits means he is worried about the future.

"In all honesty, [benefits] are not enough and just do not cover everything," he said.

"In difficult times there is a possibility that we could end up losing our home. We would like to know that we've got somewhere secure.

"The landlords have been very good so far, but they can only do so much. And if there was another coronavirus wave, it will be very worrying as to what might happen."

A survey by homelessness charity Shelter suggested that more than 170,000 private tenants have been threatened with eviction by their landlord or letting agent, and 230,000 in England have fallen into arrears since the pandemic started.

Charity Christians Against Poverty said: "The crisis is not over. For many people, especially those who were struggling financially before the crisis, it's just beginning."

The District Councils Network (DCN) has estimated that up to 500,000 people could be at risk of being evicted as they spend more than half of their income on private housing rent, and health bodies have warned that homelessness or moves to overcrowded accommodation could risk higher numbers of Covid-19 infections.

Citizen's Advice warned that one in nine people had reported falling behind on household bills. With the eviction moratorium and a ban on face-to-face bailiff collection ending this weekend, "many of those struggling may face harsh enforcement", the charity said.

A spokesperson for the Housing, Communities, and Local Government Department said the government had taken "unprecedented action" to support renters during the pandemic and would continue to support those affected when the eviction ban lifts.

"We are working on how best to continue supporting renters and landlords during the pandemic and will make an announcement on the next steps shortly," the spokesperson said.

With other parts of the UK having already announced further help for tenants facing eviction, Ministers in England are now under pressure to help up to a quarter of a million tenants who are at risk of losing their home.

Councils have warned that housing departments will struggle to cope with a steep rise in homelessness applications.

With an acute shortage of temporary emergency housing, local authorities might need to move homeless individuals and families away from their locality and house them in budget hotels.

The county courts in England have a backlog of 40,000 eviction cases and it is feared they won't have the capacity to deal with tens of thousands more, particularly when the government's jobs furlough scheme ends in October.

Social distancing means most courts cannot operate at full capacity and it is estimated that it may take a year simply to deal with the eviction disputes in the system before lockdown.

This is a huge concern to landlords who rely on rental income to pay their bills, including their own housing costs.

