Coronavirus: European stocks mixed ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the latest monetary policy decision from the US Federal Reserve.

While the central bank is not expected to announce any major policy changes, analysts believe the bank could provide guidance on what it intends to do with its $6.6tn (£5.3tn) balance sheet, which has grown by over $2.3tn since the first week of March.

After some initial gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index (^STOXX) was marginally in the red. London’s FTSE 100 (^FTSE) rose by around 0.8%.

Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) was up by less than 0.1%, while France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI) was down to a similar extent.

Stocks in Europe on Tuesday closed out the day at their highest level in seven weeks, as countries continued to chart potential routes out of coronavirus lockdowns.

Traders were also awaiting first-quarter GDP data from the US on Wednesday. Though analysts expect to see a significant coronavirus-related contraction in the country’s economy, they are split on the extent of the impact.

“With over 25 million people filing for jobless claims in the past few weeks today’s Q1 GDP number will be the first indication of how much economic damage is about to come the way of the US in the coming weeks and months,” said Michael Hewson, the chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“Against this backdrop we’ll also get to hear from the US Federal Reserve as it gets set to meet for the first time since the last emergency rate decision all the way back in March,” he said.

“Recent scheduled Fed meetings have almost become a sideshow in recent months, with the US central bank preferring to act outside of its timetabled meetings and announcing market interventions outside of US trading hours.”

Stocks in Asia rose on Wednesday, pushing the MSCI Asia Pacific index into bull market territory, meaning it has gained 20% since its recent lows.

China’s SSE Composite Index (^SSEC) rose by more than 0.4% and the Hang Seng (^HSI) was up by more than 0.1% in Hong Kong at market close.

Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) closed marginally in the red, while the KOSPI Composite Index (^KOSPI) in South Korea climbed by 0.7%. Australia’s ASX 200 (^AXJO) rose by more than 1.5%.

Futures were pointing to a higher open for US stocks on Wednesday.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) rose by almost 0.8%, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) rose by more than 0.6%, while Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were 1.1% in the green.