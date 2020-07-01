Coronavirus: European stocks mixed as positive data offset by surging US infections

A man wearing a face mask walks out of a shopping centre in Berlin. (John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)

European stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors weighed positive economic data against surging coronavirus infections in the US, which are likely to delay the global recovery.

Blockbuster May retail sales figures in Germany and strong data from China’s manufacturing sector were offset by the US hitting yet another new record for coronavirus cases.

Over 48,000 coronavirus cases in the US were announced on Tuesday, the final day of the second quarter.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (^STOXX) rose by around 0.2%, while London’s FTSE 100 (^FTSE) rose marginally.

Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) climbed by around 0.7%, after retail sales in the country rose by 13.9% in May, far ahead of analyst expectations. France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI) was 0.1% in the red.

Stocks in Asia were also mixed on Wednesday, even as purchasing managers’ index data from China’s manufacturing sector showed a faster-than-expected rebound.

The country’s SSE Composite Index (^SSEC) rose by almost 1.3% on Wednesday. The Hang Seng (^HSI) was closed for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day, which commemorates the 1997 transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong from the UK to China.

Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) declined by 0.75%, while the KOSPI Composite Index (^KOSPI) in South Korea closed marginally in the red. Australia’s ASX 200 (^AXJO) rose by around 0.6%.

“The new quarter is starting somewhat mixed in the equity markets but that should steadily change as investors have likely locked in the gains they wanted for the quarter end,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Galy cited signs of a prolonged U-shaped recovery, meaning that the global economy will not recover as quickly as some had predicted.

Futures were pointing to a lower open for US stocks on Wednesday.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) fell by around 0.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) declined by around 0.2%. Nasdaq futures (NQ=F), meanwhile, were down marginally.