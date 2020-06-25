Coronavirus: European stocks decline as outbreak in US spirals

A woman waits for a coronavirus test in Florida, which on Wednesday reported its highest number of coronavirus infections so far. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

European stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as a continued surge in coronavirus infections in the US raised fears of a prolonged global recovery from the pandemic.

Around 37,000 new cases were reported in the US on Wednesday, the highest daily total since April, with the worst of the outbreak concentrated in the south and west of the country.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (^STOXX) fell by around 1%. London’s FTSE 100 (^FTSE) declined by around 1.4%.

Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) declined by around 0.7%, while France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI) was about 0.6% in the red.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday downgraded expectations for the global economy in 2020 and 2021, projecting negative growth for all regions of the world for the first time in the history of its forecasts.

Investors say the high number of cases in the US, the world’s largest economy, will further delay the already drawn-out economic recovery. Several states are imposing new restrictions and encouraging people to stay at home.

The declines in Europe followed a broadly negative session for Asian stocks.

China’s SSE Composite Index (^SSEC) rose by 0.3% on Thursday, but the Hang Seng (^HSI) was down by 0.5% in Hong Kong at market close.

Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) closed more than 1.2% in the red, while the KOSPI Composite Index (^KOSPI) in South Korea was down by almost 2.3%. Australia’s ASX 200 (^AXJO) fell by around 2.5%.

Futures were pointing to a lower open for US stocks on Thursday.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) fell by more than 1.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) decline by around 1.2%. Nasdaq futures (NQ=F), meanwhile, were down by around 0.8%.