Coronavirus: European markets swim in the green on pandemic recovery hopes

Traders remained optimistic that economies and markets will rebound quickly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 (^STOXX) index, Britain’s FTSE 100 (^FTSE) and France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI), and Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) all traded slightly in positive territory for another day in a row.

Eurozone stocks gained 0.4% after France and Germany proposed a €500bn (£446bn, $546bn) recovery fund on Monday that would offer grants to European regions and sectors hit hardest by COVID-19. This led to the index performing at its best since 24 March.

The FTSE rose for the third consecutive day as optimistic investors pegged markets for a speedy recovery from the impact of coronavirus. The blue-chip index rose 0.7% in the immediate open to a two-and-a-half week high as news that an early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine showed positive signs.

Strongest gainers were insurers, with specialist insurer Beazley (BEZ.L)> jumped nearly 5% as it £247m ($301.8m) in new capital.

Laggards included the world's largest caterer Compass Group (CPG.L), which fell over 4% after it launched a £2bn ($2.4bn) share offer to boost liquidity. Tobacco group Imperial Brands (IMB.L) tumbled over 6% as it announced plans to cut its dividend by a third and warned of a bigger hit from the COVID-19 crisis in the second half of 2020.

However, any stock rallies were tempered by a range of data and reports out this morning.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday published a new report examining the medium and long-term risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report was based on a survey of 350 “senior risk professionals” spanning industries from banking to retail.

It found that global business leaders fear the legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic will be a “prolonged global recession” and mass unemployment.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday revealed that unemployment claims surged by 69.1% in Britain swiftly after the coronavirus lockdown began.

It shows the number of claims for jobseekers’ allowance and universal credit claimants looking for work spiked between March and April, reaching 2.1 million.

Meanwhile, stocks rose overnight in Asia too. Japan’s Nikkei (^N225), rose over 1%, South Korea’s KOSPI (^KOSPI) and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong (^HSI) rose around 2%. China’s Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) close 0.8% higher.

Futures were pointing to a rise on the open in the US later on Monday. S&P 500 futures (ES=F) and Dow Jones futures (YM=F) were both trading 1.5% higher and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were 1.4% higher at around 4am eastern time.