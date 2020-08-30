Coronavirus: Entire flight to Cardiff told to self-isolate after seven confirmed COVID-19 cases

<p>Passengers who were on TUI flight 6215 on Tuesday are now being considered as "close contacts" of those who tested positive for <strong><a href="https://news.sky.com/topic/covid-19-8518" target="_blank">COVID-19</a></strong>.</p><p>The seven cases were from three different parties on board the flight from the Greek party island, which is also called Zakynthos.</p><p>Dr Giri Shankar, Public Health Wales director, said: "These passengers will be contacted shortly, but meanwhile, they must self-isolate at home as they may become infectious, even without developing symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should book a test without delay.</p><p>"Our investigations into a number of cases of coronavirus have indicated that a lack of social distancing, in particular by a minority of the 20-30 year age group, has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people."</p><p>He appealed to young people specifically to remember that "even if they feel they would not be badly affected by COVID-19" if they were to test positive, the virus could be "extremely serious, even fatal" if they passed it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues.</p><p>Dr Shankar added that although Wales has a low infection rate, "coronavirus has not gone away". He reminded people over the bank holiday weekend of the importance of social distancing.</p><p>Greece is not on the list of countries travellers have to self-isolate for two weeks on their return to the UK.</p><p>The country's case rate has risen recently, with 11.73 cases per 100,000 people in the week 8-14 August, compared with 14.89 cases per 100,000 people from 22-28 August, according to data from the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control.</p> <p>Countries with 20 cases per 100,000 people, or those nearing that, will be considered for the quarantine list, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.</p><p>There has been a "number of small clusters" of COVID-19 cases in Cardiff that are not related to the TUI flight, Public Health Wales said.</p><p>In north Wales, customers of the North and South Wales Bank pub in Wrexham between 9-20 August have been told to remain vigilant for symptoms of COVID-19 after staff members tested positive.</p>