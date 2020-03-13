Coronavirus: England cricket team’s tour of Sri Lanka cancelled amid outbreak

England’s tour of Sri Lanka has been cancelled with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Joe Root’s side were set to begin their Test series next week but in the wake of the global pandemic the decision has been made to fly the players and staff home.

The ECB confirmed the move on Friday morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have today made the decision to return our players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England.

“At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket.

“We would like to thank our colleagues at Sri Lanka Cricket for their outstanding support and assistance throughout this situation. We look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future for fulfil this important Test series.”

Elsewhere the Indian Cricket Board confirmed that the start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament has also been postponed until April 15 at the earliest as a precautionary measure.

It had been scheduled to begin on March 29.



