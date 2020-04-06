Coronavirus: Elton, McCartney and Stevie Wonder set for fundraising gig

Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are among those set to perform in a live TV special, under the direction of Lady Gaga, to raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Lizzo will also take part in the show on 18 April.

Lady Gaga and advocacy organisation Global Citizen have already raised $35million (£28m) in seven days, which will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO), the singer said on Monday.

Now, they have announced the "One World: Together At Home," event will be broadcast simultaneously on several networks, including NBC.

More follows...