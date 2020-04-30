Coronavirus patients recover 'much faster' with Ebola drug in encouraging results, doctors say

The Ebola drug Remdesivir is believed to cut recovery times in coronavirus patients. (Getty)

A drug used to treat Ebola has shown "very encouraging results" at cutting recovery times for coronavirus patients, according to a scientist leading the trials.

An international clinical trial, co-led by University College London (UCL) and the UK's Medical Research Council, found the antiviral drug Remdesivir speeds up recovery from coronavirus by almost a third.

Abdel Babiker, professor of epidemiology and medical statistics at UCL, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "These are very encouraging results from the first large-scale randomised trial to report on any treatment of COVID-19.”

He said the group of hospitalised adults with advanced coronavirus who received Remdesivir recovered "much faster" than the group that received a placebo.

Remdesivir is used to treat Ebola patients. (Getty)

Babiker said a similar trial in China that showed no benefits of the drug was “probably not large enough”.

He added that he expects the licensing of the drug in Europe to treat COVID-19 patients to be fast-tracked.

Preliminary results also suggested a survival benefit, with a lower mortality rate of 8% for the group receiving the drug, compared with 11.6% for the placebo group, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) said.

More than 1,000 patients have been recruited across the world, including 46 from the UK, for the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial, which began at the start of April.

Scientists involved in the study defined recovery as a patient being well enough to come off oxygen, being discharged from hospital or even returning to normal activity levels.

During the trial, which involved more than 70 hospitals across the globe, patients were given the antiviral drug every day for 10 days while they remained in hospital.

