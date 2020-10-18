Coronasur Is Replacing Mahishasur In Pandals, But Will It Make Durga Puja Less Casteist?

When I first read the news that Durga Puja committees in Kolkata have commissioned statues of ‘Coronasur’ to represent the forces of evil instead of the traditional Mahishasur this year, I felt mildly optimistic. After all, the Asur tribal communities have for long voiced their discontent over how the festival celebrates the killing of an adivasi king by Aryan-Brahminical forces. As someone who belongs to a scheduled caste, I figured Coronasur might go some distance in phasing out the underlying themes of caste and tribal oppression on which Durga Puja is predicated.

When I was very young, I was blind to the caste factor of course. Back then Durga Puja just seemed like a 10-day carnival of fun, food, and creative aesthetics that was open to anyone and everyone. Besides, my paternal uncle and cousin earned much praise for their work in decorating pandals, including the one in our community. So, I felt right at home inside the pandal.

That feeling of belonging dwindled when I was still a child, maybe 7 or 8 years old. I remember returning from our community’s pandal one day and asking a relative why only the same ‘uncle’ performed the Pujo every year. In that conversation I learned that only a Brahmin man is considered fit for the job. The additional, and inevitable, disclosure of my own lower-caste origin followed, and I learnt that no one from my family ever had or ever would perform the Pujo on that elevated stage.

On my next visit to the pandal, I minutely observed the rituals and idols, taking note of the sacred threads on the statues of Lords Ganesha and Karthik. I asked my elders which caste these deities belonged to, but they didn’t say much. Just enough for me to know that the gods and goddesses were Aryan and that their light skin represented their virtue, and that Mahishasur was non-Aryan and savage, with his dark skin mirroring his evil intentions. In that moment I learned that as a Shudra, I am non-Aryan and thus not as respectable as a...

