Coronavirus: Dozens fined for heading to the beach during lockdown

Dozens of day trippers have been fined for ignoring lockdown rules to head to the seaside and soak up the bank holiday sunshine.

Brighton was a particular hotspot, with Sussex Police issuing more than 50 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to people from outside the county for breaching coronavirus travel restrictions.

Over the whole of the Easter weekend Sussex Police handed out more than 100 fines, including to a couple from St Albans, Hertfordshire, who made a 150-mile round trip for a stroll on the beach at Camber.

However Sussex Police chief constable Giles York said most people had complied with the lockdown restrictions and praised the "incredible community spirit across the county".

He added: "Unfortunately, a small number of people from outside of the county deemed it appropriate to visit the area, and these people were engaged with, explained to and encouraged to go home, with enforcement being a last - but necessary - resort in some cases.

"The number of FPNs we issued represents a tiny proportion of the thousands of interactions with the public over the weekend.

"We are incredibly grateful to our local communities. We appreciate their patience."

At the government's daily COVID-19 press conference on Monday, the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the "overwhelming majority" of Britons had followed the lockdown rules and added: "By staying home this weekend, you've saved lives.

"Thank you, your efforts are making all the difference. And please keep them up - we've come too far, we've lost too many loved ones and we've sacrificed too much to ease up now."

Across the UK police forces used ANPR number plate recognition technology to track motorists from out of town.

Devon and Cornwall police caught one London family making a 200-mile overnight journey to Torquay for a fishing trip.

Three members of the same family were issued with fines in Plymouth after they travelled from the capital for a "holiday" to see a cousin.

Police in Pembrokeshire, on the Welsh coastline, also caught a motorist and passenger driving to the area from Birmingham to collect a motorbike.

"This is clearly not an essential journey. Fixed penalty notice issued and vehicle turned around," the force said.