Coronavirus: Donald Trump 'terminates' relationship with World Health Organisation

Donald Trump has announced that the US will be "terminating its relationship" with the World Health Organisation.

Speaking in the Rose Garden at the White House, the US president said he wants to redirect funds into other organisations, as part of an anti-China address.

He announced he would issue a proclamation that would secure research at US universities, a move which will mean the US relies on its own science, rather than that of the global health body.

Mr Trump has spent weeks taking aim at the WHO, accusing them of not acting fast enough on the coronavirus outbreak.

He also doubled down on blaming China for the COVID-19 outbreak, calling it the "Wuhan virus", and saying the country is responsible for the more than 100,000 US deaths.



