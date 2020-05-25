Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings says 'I don't regret what I did' after calls to resign over lockdown trips

Dominic Cummings says he does not "regret" his actions during lockdown - as he admitted for the first time making a third trip while Britons were being told to "stay at home".

In an unprecedented news conference in Downing Street, the prime minister's special adviser confirmed he, his wife and young child travelled from London to Durham.

After staying at his parents' farm, 15 days after developing COVID-19 symptoms, the three of them travelled to Barnard Castle - a 30 minute drive away - to test if he was well enough to drive home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He said a passer-by spotted them but none of the family went near them and he followed social distancing measures.

Mr Cummings added he was in "exceptional circumstances" by trying to seek childcare arrangements when his wife appeared to come down with COVID-19 and they decamped 260 miles from London to Durham at the end of March.

"I don't regret what I did," he insisted. "I was trying to balance all of these very complicated things."

Mr Cummings claimed he "wasn't looking for loopholes" in the rules to justify his multiple trips, adding: "It's not a simple matter of regulations... It doesn't say you should stay at home in all circumstances."

He confirmed he did not seek the prime minister's permission in advance because Mr Johnson "had a million things on his plate" but they discussed it "in the week after it happened".

"I can't go to him all day asking what do you think about this... maybe I should have done," he told Sky News' political editor Beth Rigby.

Mr Cumming confirmed he has "not considered" offering to resign despite calls to do so by 20 Tory MPs, an NHS nurse and bishops.

But when asked if these explanations should have been given at the time or when media reports first surfaced, he said: "In retrospect, I think it would have been better to set this out earlier."