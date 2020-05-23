Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings says 260-mile trip during lockdown was 'right thing'

Dominic Cummings has insisted "I behaved reasonably and legally" after it was revealed he travelled 260 miles from London to Durham during lockdown.

When asked by reporters if his trip looked good, he said: "Who cares about good looks? It's a question of doing the right thing. It's not about what you guys [the media] think."

The PM's top aide, who emerged from his London home on Saturday holding a bicycle and ball, also told off reporters for not social distancing, telling them: "You're supposed to be more than two metres apart - move out of the way."

The prime minister's chief adviser is facing calls to resign after it emerged he left the capital with his wife and son to stay with his elderly parents in the north - after developing coronavirus symptoms.

Durham Police confirmed they spoke to the owners of a property on 31 March - a week after the prime minister imposed the lockdown - after a call from someone reporting they had seen Mr Cummings in the area.

But Downing Street said nobody related to Mr Cummings was spoken to by police, and it was entirely right for him to seek childcare for his four-year-old son.

"Owing to his wife being infected with suspected coronavirus and the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for," Number 10 said in a statement earlier.

"His sister and nieces had volunteered to help so he went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed. His sister shopped for the family and left everything outside. At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported. His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally."

However, opposition parties said Mr Cummings's position is "untenable".