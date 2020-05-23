Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings made second trip to Durham during lockdown - reports

Dominic Cummings is under further pressure to resign after allegations he broke lockdown rules for a second time.

The prime minister's top aide travelled 260 miles to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family despite strict restrictions against long-distance journeys.

Now, the Sunday Mirror and the Observer claim he made a second trip to Durham and was seen there on 19 April - five days after being photographed in Downing Street on his return to Westminster.

In the latest allegations, he was reportedly spotted in Houghall Woods near the family's Durham property on 19 April.

And a week earlier, he was reportedly seen in Barnard Castle, 30 miles away from Durham, during the period he was believed to be self-isolating.

Downing Street has branded the latest claims "false".

A Number 10 statement issued on Saturday evening said: "Yesterday the Mirror and Guardian wrote inaccurate stories about Mr Cummings.

"Today they are writing more inaccurate stories including claims that Mr Cummings returned to Durham after returning to work in Downing street on 14 April. We will not waste our time answering a stream of false allegations about Mr Cummings from campaigning newspapers."

Sometime towards late March, Mr Cummings allegedly broke lockdown rules when he travelled 260 miles from London to Durham with his wife and son to stay with his elderly parents - after he developed coronavirus symptoms.

Mr Cummings said he went to the North East so he would have help from relatives to care for his four-year-old son if he also became unwell.

He has insisted he "behaved reasonably and legally" when asked by reporters why he thought it was reasonable to make the trip outside his home on Saturday morning.

Durham police were tipped off by a member of the public that Mr Cummings was staying with his parents.

The force confirmed on Friday they spoke to the owners of a property on 31 March, a week after the prime minister imposed the lockdown.

But Downing Street said nobody related to Mr Cummings was spoken to by police, and it was entirely right for him to seek childcare for his four-year-old son.

On Saturday evening, Durham police confirmed officers had spoken to Mr Cummings' father during the lockdown period.

In a statement, the force said: "On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware that Dominic Cummings had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city.

"At the request of Mr Cummings' father, an officer made contact the following morning by telephone.

"During that conversation, Mr Cummings' father confirmed that his son had travelled with his family from London to the North-East and was self-isolating in part of the property.

"Durham Constabulary deemed that no further action was required. However, the officer did provide advice in relation to security issues."

A Labour source said of the latest allegations: "If these latest revelations are true, why on earth were Cabinet ministers sent out this afternoon to defend Dominic Cummings?

"We need an urgent investigation by the Cabinet Secretary to get to the bottom of this matter.

"It cannot be right that there is one rule for the prime minister's adviser and another for the British people."

Acting leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey urged for the Prime Minister to sack Mr Cummings.

He said: "Surely Boris Johnson must now recognise the actions of his top adviser are an insult to the millions who have made huge personal sacrifices to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Each minute the Prime Minister allows this scandal to drag on is another minute the Government is distracted from upscaling Britain's testing capacity, securing PPE for frontline workers and ending tragic deaths in our care homes.

"The Prime Minister must come clean with what he knows and terminate Dominic Cummings' contract. And it is now clearer than ever that, once we are through this crisis, there must also be an independent inquiry to review the Government's actions."

During a briefing on Saturday afternoon, prior to the second visit allegations, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated Mr Cummings had the "full support" of the PM.

Asked to clarify guidance about travelling during lockdown, deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said it was "clear" someone with symptoms should self-isolate along with their family.

Dr Harries said if there was a "safeguarding issue" where a child had "no support", that was also an issue.

"There's always a safeguarding clause in all of the advice," she said, adding: "The interpretation of that advice is probably for others."

On Saturday morning, senior members of government had voiced their support for Mr Cummings, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

He tweeted: "I know how ill coronavirus makes you. It was entirely right for Dom Cummings to find childcare for his toddler, when both he and his wife were getting ill."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused opponents of Mr Cummings of "seeking to politicise" the issue, while his cabinet colleague Michael Gove added: "Caring for your wife and child is not a crime."

On Monday, Mr Johnson will hold a cabinet meeting to discuss ways to slowly end lockdown restrictions for certain sectors.

He will then address the public in an update next week. The day has yet to be confirmed.

The track and test system will also launch at the end of the week.

A timeline of Dominic Cummings during lockdown:

18 March: At his Downing Street briefing the PM said: "Children should not be left with older grandparents, or older relatives, who may be particularly vulnerable or fall into some of the vulnerable groups."

22 March: Government advice is that people must remain in their primary residence and not travel to their second homes: "Leaving your home - the place you live - to stay at another home is not allowed."

23 March: Strict lockdown rules are imposed which mean people can only leave their houses for essential travel.

27 March: Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Cummings is seen running along Downing Street.

Weekend of 28 and 29 March: Over this weekend, Mr Cummings developed coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street later confirmed.

31 March: Mr Cummings travelled to his family's farm in Durham - and it was on this date that Mr Cummings's family were spoken to by police.

10 April: Deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries said being too ill to look after a small child was an "exceptional circumstance" and she pointed to accessing family support, among other options.

14 April: Mr Cummings is pictured in Downing Street after recovering from coronavirus.

19 April: He allegedly returned to Durham, according to reports.

25 April: In a Spectator column, Mr Cummings's wife, Mary Wakefield, detailed his illness.