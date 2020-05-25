Dominic Cummings repeatedly refuses to say sorry in extraordinary public statement

Dominic Cummings has said he does not regret travelling to County Durham to self-isolate despite calls for him to be sacked over it.

The senior adviser to Boris Johnson repeatedly refused to apologise and said he behaved reasonably and legally during an extraordinary Downing Street press conference.

He has also said he did not ask Johnson about his decision to drive from London to a property on his family’s land, which led to questions over whether he had broken coronavirus lockdown rules.

Cummings has also admitted he drove to Barnard Castle on 12 April, but said this was only to test if he was fit to go back to London, and got out when he felt ill for “15 minutes”, sitting about 15 metres from his car.

En route back, he said, he got out with his son and wife at some woods but observed social distancing.

The ex-director of the pro-Brexit campaign Vote Leave, outlined his thinking behind his decision to travel to reporters.

“I don’t regret what I did,” he said.

“I think reasonable people may well disagree about how I thought about what to do in these circumstances.

“I think what I did was actually reasonable in these circumstances.

“The rules made clear that if you are dealing with small children that can be exceptional circumstances.”

He added that his child stayed the night in hospital, while up in Durham, after waking up with a bad fever one night, but his wife called the next day to say their son had recovered.

Cummings had said there was “nobody in London we could reasonably ask to look after our child and expose themselves to COVID” if he and his wife became too ill from coronavirus.m

He admitted to reporters in the Downing Street garden press conference: “I did not ask the prime minister about this decision.”

Johnson was ill himself and had “huge problems to deal with”, and he had to use his own judgement, Cummings said.

He planned to speak to the PM when the “situation clarified”, he added, though he admitted “arguably this was a mistake”.

Calls for him to resign or be sacked grew over the weekend among MPs and the media.

It is unusual for a special adviser to front a press conference like this.

Cummings’ actions have been criticised across all parties, including the Conservatives, for undermining the government’s lockdown message and for how it would be perceived by people who have followed the rules.

Coronavirus has killed more than 36,000 people, according to the government’s daily toll, and there have been 259,000 cases since the outbreak began.

Following reports in the Daily Mirror and the Guardian, it has emerged that Cummings travelled 260 miles from London to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family, despite official guidelines at the time warning against travelling far from home.

Downing Street confirmed he had been displaying symptoms on 30 March and was self-isolating.

He returned to London after recovering from COVID-19 symptoms but it has also been alleged he took a second trip up in April, which has been denied by ministers.

Durham’s acting police and crime commissioner, Steve White, said in a statement on Monday that there has been a “plethora” of extra information which deserved “appropriate examination”.

He said he wrote to Jo Farrell, Durham police’s chief constable, to ask her to “establish the facts concerning any potential breach of the law or regulations in this matter”.

Cummings’ actions have created anger on the Tory backbenches.

A total of 18 Conservative MPs had called on the adviser to quit by 2pm on Monday.

The prime minister has, however, stuck by him, and in a press conference on Sunday he said he could “not mark down” Cummings for what he did.

Johnson said: “I have had extensive face-to-face conversations with Dominic Cummings and I have concluded that in travelling to find the right kind of childcare, at the moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus – and when he had no alternative – I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent.”

The prime minister woke up to extremely critical headlines from newspapers across the political spectrum.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised Johnson’s decision against taking serious action against Cummings.

“This was a huge test of the prime minister and he’s just failed that test, he hasn’t sacked Dominic Cummings, he hasn’t called for an investigation and he’s treating the British public with contempt.

“Millions of people across the country have made the most agonising choices not to visit relatives, some of whom were ill, dying, not to go to funerals.

“They deserve better answers than they got from the prime minister today.”

