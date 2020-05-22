Coronavirus does not spread easily on surfaces, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says

A nurse checks vitals from a Navajo Indian woman complaining of virus symptoms - AFP

The coronavirus mainly spreads from person to person and cannot be easily caught from a contaminated surface, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New guidance published on the organisation’s website says the “virus that causes Covid-19 is spreading very easily and sustainably between people”, but it “does not spread easily in other ways”.

This means that touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the coronavirus poses a low risk for transmission.

The revelation could have big implications for schools and the workplace, both of which are grappling with how to resume following lockdown, by lowering the risk of transmission.

Contact with animals is also not a significant mode of spreading the virus, according to the CDC guidance.

“The risk of Covid-19 spreading from animals to people is considered to be low,” the website says.

Transmission from infected people to animals following prolonged contact is possible however, and human to human transmission is considered to be a significant threat.

On Thursday, CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said that the revisions were the product of an internal review and “usability testing”.

“Our transmission language has not changed,” She explained. “Covid-19 spreads mainly through close contact from person to person.”

Information from the Covid-19 pandemic suggests that it is spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious, the CDC website says.

It travels through the droplets a person produces when talking or coughing and is spread within “close contact”, defined by the CDC as within six feet (1.8 metres). An individual does not have to show symptoms to be contagious.