Coronavirus: Documents reveal how workplaces might change when lockdown is eased

Staggering shift times, reducing face-to-face interaction and keeping lifts half-empty are some of the workplace measures the government is considering as it looks to ease the lockdown.

Seven government documents, drawn up by cabinet office minister Michael Gove and business secretary Alok Sharma, have revealed what guidance will be given as people are allowed to gradually return to work.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce the relaxation of some of the coronavirus lockdown measures this week.

According to the draft documents, businesses with more than five employees must provide a risk assessment of working conditions if they are to be able to reopen.

Shielded "extremely vulnerable" people - such as those with various cancers or severe respiratory conditions - will still have to work from home, and non-shielded "vulnerable" people should still work from home wherever possible.

Those who are able to work from home should continue to do so.

The guidance states: "It will not always be possible to keep a distance of 2m. In these circumstances both employers and employees must do everything they reasonably can to reduce risk."

"The government is clear that workers will not be forced into an unsafe workplace," it adds.

Below is the guidance for a number of sectors.

General guidance for all workplaces

Offices

Hotels and restaurants

Workers in other people's homes

Factories and warehouses

Shops and branches

Working outdoors

Working in a vehicle