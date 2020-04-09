Coronavirus: Doctor who warned prime minister about PPE dies with COVID-19

A doctor diagnosed with coronavirus has died - three weeks after he warned the prime minister health workers urgently need more PPE.

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury,53, passed away after 15 days in hospital.

On 18 March he wrote a message to Boris Johnson asking him to "urgently" ensure personal protective equipment for "each and every NHS worker in the UK".

He told the prime minister that healthcare workers "are in direct contact with patients" and have a "human right like others to live in this world disease-free with our family and children".

Dr Chowdhury was a locum urologist who worked at Homerton Hospital in East London and died on Wednesday at Queen's Hospital in Romford after testing positive for coronavirus.

