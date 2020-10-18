How coronavirus 'diktats' from Downing Street tore Britain apart

After six days of difficult and largely fruitless discussions with Downing Street, tempers were fraying among Greater Manchester council leaders and MPs on Thursday morning.

In a meeting at 9am between the region’s mayor, Andy Burnham, and local government chiefs, the leader of Rochdale Borough Council, Allen Brett told his colleagues he was so fed up with London that he wanted to make his feelings clear to Edward Lister, the prime minister’s close adviser, with whom the group was preparing to open yet another online discussion at 9.30am.

“I said I was angry, annoyed and frustrated,” Brett recalled. “I said I just felt like saying [to Lister], just stop messing us around. Tell us if you have the evidence for all this and that it will work – or not. Just tell us.” Brett thought his colleagues might disapprove of him going for Lister’s jugular, but instead they urged him on and said they all felt the same way.

Lister had been trying since the previous Friday to convince the area’s leaders to agree to move into the new tier 3 level of restrictions to combat rising Covid-19 infection rates – a move that would mean the complete closure of all Greater Manchester’s pubs and bars again. But the talks had gone nowhere.

With Liverpool already having been forced to accept tier 3 restrictions because of high infection rates and hospital admissions, Lister was desperate for Greater Manchester to fall into line before ministers held online talks with local MPs, including its nine Tories, at 10.30am. If they too agreed, the plan was that it could all be announced as a sealed deal, with everyone in the north-west united, in a statement to the Commons by health secretary Matt Hancock at 11.30.

But the Greater Manchester leaders wanted answers and evidence from London – not instructions and orders, or fake shows of unity. They feared the measures would inflict severe economic damage on local people, and leave many thousands unable to pay their bills in the run-up to Christmas.

Over previous days anger had been building for many reasons. The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, had said just 67% of wages would be paid to those affected by the latest tier 3 closures, rather than the 80% that applied under the furlough scheme announced in March. Why were people in the north-west being offered less than those in the spring national lockdown, they asked?

Manchester leaders had also had problematic meetings with Prof Jonathan Van Tam, the government’s deputy chief medical officer for England, which made them wonder if there was any science at all behind the plan. They had asked Van Tam if he could guarantee that closing pubs and clubs would bring the virus under control in their areas – and Van Tam said he couldn’t.

When the meeting with Lister began it was Burnham who piled in first, telling the man from No 10 that he had failed to provide any evidence of why closures would work, or reassurances about improved economic support. “You are doing all this and telling us to go into tier 3 but you haven’t even answered the questions we gave you last time,” he said.

At 10.30am, things got even more fractious when the 29 local Labour and Tory MPs began a meeting with junior health minister Helen Whately. Van Tam was present again. When Van Tam told the MPs – who included five Tories who had won their “red wall” seats for the first time last December – that people in pubs and bars who talked above loud music were more likely to spread the virus, the Labour MP Lucy Powell was so cross she un-muted herself and told him in no uncertain terms that for 12 weeks it had been table service only in Greater Manchester, and that households had only been able to mix outside anyway.

