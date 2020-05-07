Coronavirus and Democracy: What Will Our Voting System Look Like in November?

Among the more memorable images of the coronavirus era is a woman standing on a Milwaukee sidewalk, staring down the camera and wearing a red, white, and blue mask. She holds hand-drawn sign with navy lettering: “THIS IS RIDICULOUS.”

She wasn’t a protester demanding businesses open, or a doctor begging people to stay home. She was a voter waiting in line to cast her ballot in the middle of a pandemic. Both Wisconsin’s state supreme court and the U.S. Supreme Court had issued orders in April limiting Wisconsin citizens’ options to submit ballots by mail, forcing a choice between exercising their right to vote and risking contracting COVID-19.

About a quarter of Americans voted by mail in 2016, but the coronavirus has now made the practice a nationwide focus. The overarching fear is that the virus could disrupt the November 2020 election by making voting in person impossible or undesirable, especially if a dreaded “second wave” hits in autumn. Long waits in crowded spaces, close contact with elderly poll workers, sharing pens – all the things that happen with in-person voting – aren’t exactly conducive to social distancing.

What would it take for all U.S. citizens to have the option to vote by mail? The answer involves a mix of civic education, politics, and complicated logistics.

First, the goal isn’t the entire country voting only by mail in November. Instead, it’s to give as many Americans as possible the option, while also encouraging early voting. The hope is to avoid sacrificing turnout while significantly lowering traffic at in-person voting sites on election day.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, formerly a presidential candidate and now rumored to be on Joe Biden's shortlist for running mate, has proposed a bill that would require states to allow all voters to request to vote by mail, and to provide funding to help the states pay for the postage. (Congress has so far allocated $400 million to help states administer the 2020 election; experts say as much $4 billion may be needed.)

While the federal government will almost certainly need to help states with costs and logistics of processing millions more by-mail ballots than usual, states – and voting rights activists -- don’t have time to wait and see what happens.

“Right now, it’s a state game,” said Celina Stewart, senior director of advocacy and litigation for the League of Women Voters. Each state is deciding how to handle voting during the pandemic, and voting rights organizations are filing lawsuits to push expansions where necessary. In some cases, conservative organizations are trying to stop it.

A handful of states already hold their elections by mail. Oregon became the nation’s first all vote-by-mail state in 2000. Colorado began voting by mail six years ago, allowing voters to mail their ballots or drop them off at voting centers. In-person voting is also available on Election Day. Though they don’t vote entirely by mail, nearly two-thirds of Californians voted that way in 2018.

Most other states allow “no excuse” absentee voting; any eligible voter can request a ballot without having to say why they want it. But about 15 states still require an excuse – the person requesting the ballot has to say why they need to vote by mail, and only certain reasons are acceptable, like being out of town or homebound due to a disability.

How and if states alter their various absentee ballot laws to make it easier to vote by mail is the issue.

New York, for example, is an excuse-required state, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo has waived the requirement for the state’s June elections and has indicated possible support for doing so for the general election. In April and early May primary elections, states including Wyoming, Ohio, and Kansas voted nearly entirely by mail.

Not all states have gathered peacefully around the vote-by-mail campfire. Take Texas: a state judge ruled in late April that vote-by-mail be allowed in upcoming run-off elections; the Texas attorney general immediately threatened criminal charges against officials who encourage Texans to apply to vote-by-mail based on fear of contracting COVID. That litigation and multiple other lawsuits – filed by organizations including the ACLU and Democratic groups – will work their way through courts across the nation to hammer out exactly how vote-by-mail would work in each state.

Our days at home feel like they’re passing at a glacial pace, but vote-by-mail decisions are coming fast and furious. Virginia agreed this week to waive a state rule and let absentee voters file ballots without a witness’s signature – a relief for those quarantining solo. The League of Women Voters is involved in lawsuits in more than a dozen states, including arguing states must notify voters if there’s a defect with their ballot, like a missing signature or one that doesn’t match the voter roll.

Vote by mail isn’t perfect - members of minority groups are more likely to have their ballot thrown out for defects like a “signature match.” It can harm turnout in places without reliable or convenient mail service, including some Native American communities. Plus, the logistical difficulties of state and local election officials printing, mailing, and then receiving back more vote-by-mail ballots than they’ve managed before, all on a very hard deadline, cannot be underestimated.

Despite the countless moving parts, voters can help ensure they can vote safely and stay educated about the state of vote-by-mail.

First, the League’s Stewart said, find out what your state is doing to increase access to the polls, and check Vote411.org to learn your state’s vote-by-mail rules, like whether you’ll receive a ballot automatically or need to request one. Second, know if your state plans to offer secure drop boxes to file your ballot if you don’t want to mail it, and about remaining in-person voting opportunities. Finally, the remaining primaries and other spring races will provide on how November might go, and ideally give states the chance to work out the kinks.

There are some vote-by-mail myths you can stop worrying about. Despite President Trump’s statement that votes by mail are “fraudulent in many cases,” the evidence doesn’t back that up. And while it may feel like the debate over vote-by-mail is a partisan one, it isn’t always the case. Multiple Republican Secretaries of State are working to implement it, and states that already use it – like Utah and Colorado - elect politicians from both parties.

Preparing for large scale vote-by-mail will be an uphill climb, requiring lots of changes and legal wrangling. With just under six months still to go before the election, is possible for states to pull this off? Yes, said Stewart. “If they start now.”

Erin Geiger Smith is the author of 'Thank You for Voting,' which will be published in June.

