Coronavirus deaths in UK rise by 315 over 24 hours to 28,446

The nation's coronavirus death toll has risen by 315, Michael Gove has confirmed - bringing the total number of recorded fatalities in the country to 28,446.



The figures come after a drive to increase testing in the country to more than 100,000 per day - a target the government achieved despite criticism that as-yet uncompleted postal tests were included in the total number.

However the number of tests conducted fell over the latest 24 hour period observed by the government - falling to 76,496.



It also comes after the government announced it would include deaths outside of hospitals - in particular those recorded in care homes and in the community - in total death figures, leaving the UK with one of the highest fatality rates of any nation worldwide.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference, Mr Gove - the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - paid tribute to Muslims celebrating Ramadan during lockdown.

He said: "For those experiencing the first Ramadan without a loved one, this will be a particularly painful time."

He added: "As with Christians who could not celebrate Easter together in church, and the Jewish community whose Passover rituals were affected by social distancing, our thoughts are with Muslim neighbours who cannot break their fast together and must adapt their religious and cultural practices because of the crisis."

