Coronavirus deaths rise by 494, taking the total in the UK to 33,186

Another 494 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK have died, taking the total to 33,186.

The latest daily figure released by the Department of Health is for coronavirus-related fatalities in hospitals, care homes and the community, reported in a 24-hour period up to 5pm on Tuesday.

A total of 87,063 tests for COVID-19 took place on 12 May - substantially below the government's 100,000 target - with 3,242 people testing positive for the disease.

This means 229,705 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK so far.

The numbers were announced after Boris Johnson said a £600m package for coronavirus infection control would be made available for English care homes.

The prime minister admitted the number of deaths among care home residents has been "too high".

However, Mr Johnson also insisted the number of outbreaks and fatalities in care homes is now "well down" as he sought to defend his handling of the crisis.

Figures released on Tuesday suggested that care home deaths accounted for some 40% of coronavirus-related fatalities registered in England and Wales in the week ending 1 May.

The prime minister has been accused of misleading the House of Commons about government advice that people in care homes were "very unlikely" to contract coronavirus.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written to Mr Johnson urging him to "recognise" that this had been government advice earlier this year.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday that all teachers and pupils will be able to be tested for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms when they return to schools.

Mr Williamson said this would enable a "track-and-trace approach" to be taken with any confirmed cases, as schools plan to begin a phased reopening from 1 June.