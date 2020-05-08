Coronavirus: Deaths in mental health hospitals double as Covid-19 spreads

Deaths in mental health hospitals have doubled compared to last year after 54 deaths linked to coronavirus in just three months, it has emerged.

The care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission, has issued a warning to mental health hospitals that they must take action to protect vulnerable patients.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New data published by the regulator showed there was a total of 106 deaths of people in mental health hospitals between 1 March and 1 May compared to 51 in the same period in 2019.

In total 54 of these deaths are from confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections.

The CQC has now written to all mental health hospital providers highlighting its fears over the spread of the virus within secure hospitals and units.

The data has been published by the CQC after NHS England refused to make public the weekly data it receives from hospitals and learning disability units. It had said the data would be published in 2021, sparking outrage from charities and politicians.

Dr Kevin Cleary, deputy chief inspector of hospitals at the CQC and its lead for mental health said: “That a number of people detained under the Mental Health Act have died from suspected or confirmed coronavirus is a particular worry as these are some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“We want to be clear what we expect from providers in term of their management of coronavirus and we will be asking some providers to urgently confirm the action they are taking to manage coronavirus outbreaks.”

He said the CQC would be reviewing the data to understand what may be driving the infections and whether other action could be taken.

Labour’s shadow care minister Liz Kendall said: “This is extremely worrying and shows Covid-19 has now reached mental health units. Families and the wider public deserve to know what is happening, and why.

Story continues

“The full weekly data must now be immediately published, to identify how big the problem is and how fast it is spreading, so services can take all necessary action to keep people with learning disabilities and autism safe.”





More follows…



