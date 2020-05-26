Coronavirus: Deaths linked to COVID-19 have fallen to six-week low, official figures show

The number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the UK has fallen to its lowest level in six weeks, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

It said 4,210 deaths involving COVID-19 were registered in the seven days to Friday 15 May.

That is the lowest total since week ending 3 April, when 3,801 coronavirus-related deaths were registered.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK has now exceeded 47,000.

There were 42,173 fatalities in England and Wales up to 15 May (and registered up to May 23).

Last week, the National Records of Scotland said 3,546 deaths involving COVID-19 had happened north of the border up to 17 May.

Also last week, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency said 664 deaths involving COVID-19 had been registered there up to 20 May.

Those figures together amount to 46,383 fatalities.

In addition, NHS England published figures on Monday showing a further 964 deaths between 16 May and 24 May, bringing the total to more than 47,300.

In its latest update, the ONS said the percentage of deaths involving coronavirus "continued to decrease across all English regions".

The highest regional number of COVID-19 deaths in the country - 620 - was in the North West for the second consecutive week.

In Wales, 180 deaths were registered in the week to 15 May, accounting for 23.3% of the total.

Across England and Wales as a whole, the number of fatalities from all causes was 14,573.

That is 3,380 lower than a fortnight before, but 4,385 more than the five-year average.

Between 28 December and 15 May, the ONS said there were 41,220 deaths with coronavirus registered in the two countries.

The greatest number of such fatalities continues to be in those aged 90 and over.

In the week to 15 May, 37.2% of deaths in care homes in England and Wales involved COVID-19, down from 39.2% two week before.