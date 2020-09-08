COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales at their lowest for six months, new data shows

Late August saw the lowest amount of deaths involving COVID-19 registered for half a year, new figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals that 101 deaths mentioning COVID-19 were registered in the week ending 28 August, the lowest number for 24 weeks.

It was also a 26.8% decrease from the week before, and meant coronavirus accounted for 1.1% of all deaths in England and Wales.

“The number of deaths involving COVID-19 decreased across the majority of the English regions, however all regions had higher overall deaths than the five-year average,” the ONS said.

More focus has been applied to the UK’s coronavirus deaths, which plummeted following lockdown but have remained low despite an uptick in infections in recent weeks.

The last few days have seen a huge rise in cases, too, with 2,988 recorded on Sunday and 2,948 on Monday.

