Daily coronavirus deaths 'could hit 500 by end of October in England'

More than 500 people in England could die from coronavirus every day by the end of the month, a new study has warned.

A report by the MRC Biostatistics Unit at the University of Cambridge estimates that daily deaths are “likely” to be between 230 and 515 in England by 31 October.

On 23 March, the day that England first went into a full lockdown, there were 67 reported COVID deaths, according to official government figures.

The highest daily death figure stands at 1,116 on 21 April, the peak of the pandemic, while there were 213 reported deaths in England on 20 October.

Daily COVID deaths in England have reduced since that point, before they started to rise again at the end of September, prompting the government to introduce tiered restrictions.

View photos Chart showing COVID deaths in England since the start of the pandemic. (Gov.uk) More

The report estimates the rate of infection – known as the R value – is above one in most regions, backing up government estimates that it is between 1.3 to 1.5.

It also states the number of infections is growing by 7% each day, the equivalent of a doubling of infections every 10 days.

The figures come as England’s deputy chief medical officer, professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said that the rate of change in infections in the over 60s meant more deaths were “baked in” and that he did expect death rates to “continue upwards”.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Van-Tam said: “I really want to emphasise that it is the over-60s that really worries us most because these are the people who become severely ill with COVID-19, they are more likely to be admitted to hospital, if they are admitted to hospital they stay in hospital for longer and sadly they are more difficult to save.”

He said that infections among younger people are now penetrating those older age groups.

“This means that the hospital admissions and the deaths linked to those cases are now baked in for the next two to three weeks,” he added.

Despite more regions entering the highest Tier 3 restrictions – including Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire – Van-Tam said he does not currently support a full national circuit-breaker for England like those introduced for Northern Ireland and Wales.

However, he added that the NHS cannot be “consumed by COVID” and must be able to continue with its other work.

He said: “We just can’t afford just to let our elderly die.

View photos Pedestrians wearing face masks walk past a sign urging individuals to follow coronavirus guidelines at a tram stop in Manchester. (Getty) More

“And we can’t afford to allow our NHS to be completely consumed by looking after COVID, so it can’t do its other businesses as usual.

“So we’ll have to take as tough measures as are necessary to stop that.”

Professor Daniela De Angelis, lead researcher on the Cambridge University study, estimated the number of new daily infections stand at around 50,000 nationwide, “concentrated particularly in the north east and north west”.

She added: “However, transmission seems to be accelerating in the east of England and the south west.”

Watch: What is long COVID?

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter