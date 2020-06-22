Coronavirus deaths: 15 people die with COVID-19 in UK - lowest daily toll since mid-March

The number of people in the UK who have died with COVID-19 has risen by 15 to 42,647 - the lowest daily rise since mid-March.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving COVID-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 53,500.

The Department of Health said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Monday, 139,659 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 958 positive results.

Overall, a total of 8,029,757 coronavirus tests have been carried out and 305,289 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been "temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting" across all methods of testing.