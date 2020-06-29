Coronavirus: Death toll passes 500,000 worldwide as confirmed cases reaches 10 million

Commuters on the subway in Sao Paulo, Brazil, one of the worst affected countries by coronavirus (PA)

The worldwide death toll from coronavirus has passed the 500,000 mark.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University revealed the grim milestone was reached on Sunday evening.

About one in four of those deaths have been in the US.

It said there were now more than 10 million confirmed cases globally of COVID-19.

The worst affected country remains the US, which has more than 125,000 deaths and 2.5 million cases.

It is followed by Brazil with more than 57,600 deaths and the UK with more than 43,600.

More to follow…