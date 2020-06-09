Coronavirus daily death toll jumps by 286 amid positive signs pandemic is slowing down

The pandemic appears to be slowing as 286 deaths were added to the official toll on Tuesday. (Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS)

The UK has recorded another 286 coronavirus deaths, the second lowest total reported on a Tuesday since 24 March.

It brings the country’s total to 40,883, officially the worst in the world behind only the US, although Brazil, which is approaching the UK’s toll, has stopped reporting a running total.

The tally shows the trend of deaths continues to decline, despite lockdown in England being eased to the point where six people can meet outdoors, some year groups have returned to school and more shops are due to welcome back customers next week.

Tuesdays have often had more severe tolls, with a lag following the weekend typically meaning Mondays record fewer deaths.

In contrast to past Tuesdays, 2 June saw 324 reported deaths and 26 May had 136, but that followed a bank holiday.

All Tuesdays prior to that recorded more than 500 deaths, with 7 April, 14 April and 21 April all recording more than 1,000 each.

31 March saw 382, while 149 deaths were reported on 24 March. Before then, 16 were recorded on 17 March and four on 10 March.

Monday’s figures showed 55 deaths, and no deaths reported in London over a 24-hour period.

In the House of Commons, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday there are “encouraging trends on all of these critical measures, coronavirus is in retreat across the land, our plan is working and these downward trends mean we can proceed with our plans.

“But we do so putting caution and safety first.”

He added that “we do expect more fatalities in the future” and as lockdown eases, he said the government “will not allow a second peak that overwhelms the NHS”.

