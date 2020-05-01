Coronavirus death rates more than double in more deprived areas, figures show

People living in more deprived areas of England have experienced coronavirus rates more than double those living in less deprived areas, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

For deaths involving Covid-19 that took place between March 1 and April 17, the mortality rate for the most deprived areas of the country was 55.1 deaths per 100,000 population – compared with 25.3 deaths per 100,000 in the least deprived areas.

The figures also showed the virus mortality rate is higher among men in the most deprived areas (76.7 deaths per 100,000 population) than it is for women (39.6).

General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, the ONS said, but so far the coronavirus pandemic appears to be pushing the rates even higher.

