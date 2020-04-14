Coronavirus: Actual death rate from COVID-19 likely to be 50% higher than government numbers

The actual coronavirus death rate has been 52% higher than official figures supplied by the government, new data has shown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday show how the actual number of deaths in England and Wales by 3 April was 6,235, compared to 4,093 reported by the Department of Health.

On some days in the week up to 3 April, the true death toll was more than 100% higher than the official number.

For example, the new ONS stats show 3,034 deaths happened on 29 March, whereas the government reported 1,346.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

Every day, at about 2pm, the Department of Health has been providing an official COVID-19 death toll.

This is widely accepted to be lower than the actual number of deaths because of reporting delays and the Department of Health only accounting for deaths in hospitals.

However, the latest data from the ONS takes into account each date of death in England and Wales up to 3 April, including those which happened outside hospitals.

This enables the comparison with the government’s official figures, with the huge differences also demonstrating the difficulty in identifying when the peak of the virus will strike – or if it has done so already.

Coronavirus: what happened today

UK completes three weeks of lockdown