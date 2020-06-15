Coronavirus has damaged Britain's cities. But history shows they will recover

Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

In Britain, we tend to see our cities as too dominant or too fragile. Currently, it’s the latter. The urban toll from coronavirus – worse than the blitz, by some measures – comes after a decade of riots, terrorism, knife crime, air pollution, homelessness, a wider housing crisis and the deepest austerity cuts. British cities are often seen by the rest of the country as privileged, but since 2010 they have often felt cursed.



They have also lost power. At the last four general elections, and in the Brexit referendum, most of urban Britain didn’t get what it voted for. Instead, a nationalistic Tory government has a big majority built on England’s towns and countryside – the places that frequently still dominate Britain’s sense of itself. As coronavirus threatens to make urban life much harder for the foreseeable future, alongside articles about moving to the country, newspapers are full of predictions that the crowded, hyperactive modern city may be doomed.



But for anyone fearing – or hoping – that’s the case, it’s worth remembering that the fortunes of urban Britain usually go in phases. And those phases say a lot about the sort of society that Britain – like it or not, one of the world’s most urbanised countries – wants to be.

Not long ago, cities were widely seen as the answer to many of the country’s problems. “Cities can be the most beautiful and joyful manifestations of civilisation,” said the architect Richard Rogers, an important influence on the New Labour governments, in a characteristic 2002 speech. He argued that good urban design and planning could channel the “dynamism” of cities, “to tackle social problems and achieve social inclusion”. In practice, this meant better public transport, new public spaces and cultural centres, and more flats and cafes. The more bustling and cosmopolitan our cities became – the more like the best cities of our EU partners – the happier and more successful it was believed they would be. That urban density and mobility might facilitate a pandemic was not anticipated.

Most cities acquired new landmarks: from the handsome Baltic art gallery in Gateshead to the futuristic Birmingham Selfridges. And the proportion of urban Britons continued to grow.



But so did anti-urban feelings. In 2014, shortly before Ukip won that year’s European elections, Nigel Farage said that British cities were becoming “a foreign land”. He was talking about immigration, but was also feeding off a more general resentment, which mistakes millions of ordinary urban Britons for an alien elite.

Yet what both sides of this culture war often forget is that for much of the last century our cities were in trouble. The 20th-century population of London peaked in 1939; then came the blitz, the postwar exodus to the new towns, the closure of the capital’s docks, the collapse of its industry, the neglect of its transport and a population loss that lasted almost half a century. In the run-down, sometimes violent London of the 70s and 80s, one of the commonest fears was of an empty tube carriage – not the overcrowded ones we dread in the Covid-19 age. This pattern of decline was so common that “inner city” became shorthand for social tension and economic decay, rather than a phrase that someone marketing new flats might use today. In the most damaged cities, such as Liverpool, the empty spaces left by the 20th century are still hard to escape.

The history of postwar British pop culture famously demonstrates that struggling cities can be vibrant. Cities in crisis can sometimes provide more physical or mental space. In my part of east London during lockdown, there have been glimpses of a different city emerging: traffic lanes annexed for pedestrians; and new pavement and front garden social rituals, which are loosening old hang-ups about the difference between private and public space. If you love cities, there’s something quite moving about these small attempts to get one going again.

But it will be hard. Living in a city is often about sharing, proximity to strangers, and not worrying too much about hygiene – about who previously sat in your bus seat. When “non-essential” shops reopen on Monday, with all their new rules, we’ll realise how far from the usual spontaneity urban life remains.

Yet the alternatives to city living have their own drawbacks. Not least for the planet: London’s per capita carbon emissions are a third lower than the UK average. Will our cities recover? If they don’t, we will all be in trouble.

• Andy Beckett is a Guardian columnist