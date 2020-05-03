Coronavirus daily tests fall to 76,496 just two days after 100,000 target met

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street: PA

The daily number of coronavirus tests in the UK have dropped below the government's target of 100,000 to 76,496, just two days after meeting it.

Michael Gove confirmed the figures on Sunday during the regular press briefing on the Covid-19 crisis.

The government previously vowed to carry out 100,000 tests a day by the end of April and reached its target on 1 May, reporting 122,347 tests had been done. On 2 May, 105,937 tests were carried out.

The day before the deadline, 81,611 tests were performed. In total, the number of antigen tests over the course of the outbreak stands at 1,206,405.

Dr Stephen Powis, national medical director of England, said at the briefing: "You will see that testing capacity has ramped up very quickly over the last week or so and we are now at a very high level of testing.

"Over 100,000, a little bit of a dip in the weekend but we anticipate that that testing capacity will continue to increase. It's a very important component of our approach going forward."

