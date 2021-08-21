Coronavirus daily cases hit 32,058 and 104 deaths are recorded

(PA)

The UK has recorded 32,058 coronavirus cases and 104 deaths on Saturday.

Coronavirus cases were highest this week on Friday when 37,314 new infections were recorded alongside 114 deaths.

As of Saturday, 89,070370 vaccines were rolled out in the UK.

Of which, 41,496,576 were the second jabs for Britons.

Earlier on Saturday, the UK was dealt another stark warning about coronavirus.

Covid cases come “roaring back” if the UK takes its “eye off the ball” with jabs, an expert has warned.

Dr Chris Smith, consultant virologist and lecturer at Cambridge University, issued a stark warning about the Covid pandemic on BBC Breakfast.

The consultant virologist pinpointed now as a “critical period” in the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all agree that [the pandemic is not over] until it is over in every corner of the world, because otherwise it will just come roaring back,” he said.

“Don’t forget we think that this started with a handful of cases in one city, in one corner of one country... and it then eclipsed the entire world.

“But one must not take one’s eye off the ball here because it would be very easy to unstitch all of the good work we’ve done so far if it turns out with time we do lose immunity because the vaccines wane in their effectiveness.”

It comes as England’s coronavirus reproduction number has risen to between 0.9 and 1.2 in the latest Government figures.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes onto infect with the virus.

Every 10 people who have coronavirus will infect between 9 and 12 others when the R number is between 0.9 and 1.2.

